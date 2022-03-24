Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, March 21
Deshasmic Pastchol, 29, Magnolia, public intoxication.
Kristi McDonald, 21, El Dorado, unlawful discharge of a firearm from vehicle 2nd degree.
Antwan Calloway, 20, Magnolia, battery 2nd degree, fleeing by foot, fleeing by vehicle.
Wednesday, March 23
Brittany Williams, 31, Emerson, failure to appear.