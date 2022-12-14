A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday, December 15, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Sean Michael Long, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, probation revocation.
Tevin Darell Mallory, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
William Allen Saunders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Adrian Darnell Thomas, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Destiny Danielle Peace, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Denickolas Maurice Brown, 2 counts simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), 2 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), criminal impersonation second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Ashley Ann Taylor, theft of property (credit/debit card or account number), fraudulent use of credit/debit card over $1,000 in 6-month period, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Jessie Snider, probation revocation.
Austin Anderson, revocation of SIS.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Ernest Lee Joshua, aggravated robbery, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Waldron Ralph Sheppard, 12 counts rape, 12 counts computer exploitation of a child in the first degree.
Cassandra N. Atkinson, forgery first degree, computer fraud, theft of property over $25,000.
10 a.m.
Jerdarious Juwon Willis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), failure to appear.
Kori Michelle Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, endangering welfare of minor second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Charvo Raycharliski Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Daniel Robert McMahen, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Edward Freese, forgery first degree, theft of property (firearm) over $2,500, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Laquadric Deshawn Johnson, domestic battering second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Devante Jamal Williams, domestic battering first degree, use of a deadly weapon.
Elizabeth Daniele Robinson, theft of property (credit/debit card), theft of property under $1,000.
Carvandez Lamar Hardiman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of instruments of crime.
Otis James Arnold Jr., breaking or entering, habitual offender.
Tyrik Roy, probation revocation.
Aqualious Arthel Sanders, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), 2 counts habitual offender, terroristic act, aggravated assault, criminal mischief second degree, revocation of SIS.
Kedarrian Martin, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
11 a.m.
Christopher M. Robinson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, HO, revocation of SIS.
Kievan Brown, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) withh purpose to deliver.
Justin Tyrone Shepherd, battery second degree.
Laquinton Colvin, probation revocation.
Holly Smith, probation revocation.
Jennifer Marlar, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Jonathan Vaughan, probation revocation.
Jontavius Curry, revocation of SIS.
Dezare Lawson, probation revocation.
Marcus Dillon, probation revocation.
Deuntre Lewis, revocation of SIS.
Kendrick Sanders, probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Robert A. Fuller Jr., breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear.
Willis Landtrell Harris, murder first degree, possession of a defaced firearm, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Micah Jude Keppers, failure to stop after accident with injury/death, fleeing (on foot).
Michael Lynn Terrell, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense), habitual offender.
Dale Evan Miley, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Dae'Jah Marie Mitchell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of a defaced firearm.
Deunce Beasley, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, probation revocation.
Yasmin Latavia Jackson, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense), manufacture of Schedule IV controlled substance.
Kristopher L. Lowe, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal impersonation first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kevin Critton, revocation of SIS.
Samuel McLeod, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
2:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Ann Barnes, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ralph Smith McDowell, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, HO, revocation of SIS.
Melissa Ann Lewis, forgery first degree, theft of property (credit/debit card).
Jarvis Leonal Doss, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts habitual offender,
battery second degree, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, theft of property under $1,000, revocation of SIS.
Shelby Lane Rushing, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, forgery first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000, forgery second degree, theft by receiving under $1,000.
Theresa Pruitt, breaking or entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Xavier Wyrick, revocation of SIS.
Wendy Brigham, revocation of SIS.
Chad Valentine, 3 counts revocation of SIS.
Louis Bailey, probation revocation.
Demetrius Paschal Jr., revocation of SIS.
Raney Sprayberry, revocation of SIS.
Troy O'Guinn, probation revocation.
Late Additions
Justin White, probation revocation.
Gregory Lee McLeod, revocation of SIS
Antonio Brewer, revocation of SIS
Iyeshia Simoneilajiaha Hall, possession of Schedule I/II controlled substance, failure to appear.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance, driving while license cancelled, domestic battering, failure to appear.
Marcus Alan Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.