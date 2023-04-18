Columbia County real estate transactions recorded March 27 - April 11 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes six residential sales and two land sales.
A 2,284 SF house and 1.90 acres on North Vine Street in Magnolia sold March 27 for $159,900. Kalene Mayo sold the property to RSBL Investments, LLC. Also included in this sale were a 1,088 SF house and a 910 SF mobile home. RSBL Investments backed the sale with a mortgage of $127,920 from Cadence Bank. Kenneth and Kalene Mayo purchased this property April 2, 2002, for $120,000 from J.T. and Pauline Hickman by warranty deed.
The sale of 80 acres off U.S. 371 on March 24 brought $205,000. Ernest G. Kosek and Susan G. Kosek sold the property to JKD Properties, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Kosek acquired this property May 17, 2016, by warranty deed from Ernest G. Kosek and Susan G. Kosek.
A 3,676 SF house on Coffee Pot Lane in Magnolia sold for $360,000 on March 30. John Vincent Bennett Jr. and Donna Gaye Bennett sold the home to Kenneth Jamerson, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $260,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Bennett purchased the house November 24, 2021, for $230,000 from Hollis Eads et ux by corporate warranty deed.
A 1,512 SF house on LaCari Street in Magnolia changed hands March 31 for $135,000. Patricia Collier sold the house to Bumble Bee Investments, LLC, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $135,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Tyler Collier and Patricia Collier purchased this house May 14, 2018, for $135,000 from William R. Talbot Jr. by warranty deed. The house was conveyed March 15, 2022, to Patricia Collier by Tyler Collier by quitclaim deed.
A land sale on March 22 rang up at $135,750. Mary Jane Waldow, James P. Smith, Edward A. Smith and Jayne Smith, Nancy Jo Shedden and Rick Shedden sold the acreage to Dorcheat Land and Timber, LLC. This sale involved 150 acres in the area of Columbia 265. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mary Jane Waldow et al acquired this property September 8, 2022, from the Don R. Smith Bypass Trust by trustee's deed.
The sale of a 1,895 SF house on North Washington Street in Magnolia brought $185,000 on April 5. David Wilson and Betty Wilson sold the house to Tristan Malone and Atalya Duncan, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $150,195.15 from Farmers Bank and Trust. David and Betty Wilson purchased this house August 3, 2017, for $165,000 from John Michael Lee and Jessica Lynn Lee by warranty deed.
A 3,149 SF home on Deer Crossing Drive in Magnolia sold April 4 for $419,500. Bradley Owens and Danielle Owens sold the home to Timothy Millican and Karen Millican. Mr. and Mrs. Millican financed the sale with a mortgage of $200,000 from
Bank of America, N.A., in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mr. and Mrs. Owens bought this house April 7, 2018, for $370,000 from the Jeffery A. Neill and Lisa C. Neill Living Trust by trustee's deed.
A 1,216 SF mobile home and 29.51 acres of land on Columbia 78 in Magnolia changed hands April 11 for $117,500. Michael Martin and Sandra Martin sold the property to Phillip C. Collier and Jamie L. Collier. The Colliers financed this sale with a mortgage of $38,238 from Farm Credit Services, FLCA, of Russellville. Michael and Sandra Martin purchased this property August 18, 2017, for $73,775 from Larry Burns Sr. and Sandra K. Burns by warranty deed.