Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 18-September 1 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
A 1,652 SF house and 2.6046 acres on U.S. 82 East in Magnolia sold August 19 for $128,000. David Wayne Lynch bought the property from James and Stephanie Robinson, financed by a $123,728 mortgage from First Financial Bank in El Dorado. The Robinsons acquired this property December 15, 2020, by donation deed from Ola Elizabeth Robinson and James Todd Robinson.
The sale of a 2,718 SF house on Fox Run in Magnolia rang up a $265,000 price tag on August 18. Robert Tyler Metcalf and Alyssa Taegan Metcalf purchased the house from Trey and Ginger LaValle. The Metcalfs financed this deal with a $251,750 mortgage from Farmers Bank and Trust. Mr. and Mrs. LaValle bought the property July 6, 2016, for $260,000 from JAAC Investment Group, LLC, by corporate warranty deed.
A 1,686 SF house on Monzingo Street in Magnolia changed hands August 23 for $150,000. Blake and Morgan Watson sold the house to OK Farms and Properties, LLC, financed with a mortgage of $152,315.50 from Peoples Bank. The Watsons acquired the property March 7, 2019, for $100,000 from Linda W. Clark by warranty deed.
The sale of 9.83 acres and a 2,184 SF house on U.S. 82 West in Waldo brought a $231,000 price tag on August 27. Kenneth W. Weaver and Daisy R. Weaver sold the property to Mike and Jannine Williams. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. Mr. and Mrs. Weaver acquired the property September 23, 1996, for $51,330 from Delbert T. Kunz.
A 1,988 SF house on Regency Circle in Magnolia sold August 27 for $244,000. Hilario Rubio purchased the property from Brandon and Megan Foshee. This deal is financed by a mortgage of $231,800 from Highlands Residential Mortgage, Ltd., of Allen, Texas. The Foshees purchased this house February 24, 2017, for $217,500 from Blake and Morgan Watson by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,532 SF house on Columbia 47 in Magnolia netted a $169,000 price tag on July 6. Cecil G. McConnell and Ginger K. McConnell sold the house to Luke Evan Bowser and Mallary Marie Aycock, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $172,328.50 from Peoples Bank. The McConnells acquired this property January 1, 1983, from Cecil G. McConnell et ux.
A 4,865 SF house on Highland Circle in Magnolia sold August 20 for $385,000. Matthew Cale Jean and Lyndi Jean purchased the house from Nathan T. Caldwell and Katherine S. Caldwell. The Jeans financed this deal with a mortgage of $235,000 from CIS Financial Services, Inc., d/b/a CIS Home Loans of Hamilton, Alabama. Mr. and Mrs. Caldwell bought the house January 18, 2013, for $475,000 from Joe D. and Deanne R. Woodward by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,337 SF house on Lawton Circle in Magnolia on August 31 brought a $210,000 price tag. JW Squared Investments, LLC, sold the house to Georgio Hall and D'Asia Hall, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $212,121 from Brazos National Bank of Dallas, Texas. JW Squared Investments – Jeff Whitener -- acquired the property January 22, 2018, for $145,000 from Steven and Tammie McAbee by warranty deed.
A land sale on September 1 rang up a $205,347.74 price tag. Arkansas Pulpwood Co., Inc., purchased interest in 117 acres at Waldo from Jane Flewellen, trustee of the Portia N. Flewellen Living Trust. Arkansas Pulpwood financed this deal by a mortgage of $205,347.74 from Farmers Bank and Trust. The Trust acquired this property July 19, 2002, from the Portia N. Flewellen Living Trust. This deal involved a 1/4 undivided interest in 80 acres in the S/2 SE/4 Section 24, Township 16 South, Range 22 West; 1/4 undivided interest in 160 acres in NE/4, 1/4 undivided interest in 80 acres in E/2 NW/4 Section-25, Township 16 South, Range 22 West; 1/6 undivided interest in 20 acres in W/2 NW/4 NE/4, 30.5 acres in SW/4 NE/4, 10 acres in SE/4 NE/4, 39.85 acres in NE/4 NW/4, 26.15 acres in Fractional NW/4 NW/4, 26.15 acres in Fractional SW/4 NW/4, 39.85 acres in Fractional SE/4 NW/4, 10.4 acres in NE/4 SE/4, 11.25 acres in NW/4 SE/4 in Section 30, Township 16 South, Range 21 West.