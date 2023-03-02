Columbia County real estate transactions recorded February 15 - 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes five residential sales.
A 1,252 SF house and 3.486 acres on Columbia 32 in Magnolia sold February 15 for $125,000. Adrienne Staggs and Logan Staggs sold the property to David E. Higgs and Kimberly C. Higgs. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Staggs purchased this property February 4, 2020, for $95,000 from Hugh and Lindsey Bragg by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,760 SF house and 5 acres on Columbia 3 in Emerson rang up at $180,900 on February 15. Teresa Mechele Burns Doss and Brian D. Doss, Melissa Ann Burns Johnson and Freddie Johnson, Melinda Melaine Burns Cummings, and Monica Diane Burns Dees and Randy Dees sold the property to Ernie Hanson and Jennifer Hanson. Mr. and Mrs. Hanson financed this purchase with a mortgage of $162,810 from Farmers Bank and Trust. This property was conveyed September 27, 2022, by Teresa G. Burns to Monica Diane Burns Dees et al by affidavit of heirship.
A 3,188 SF house and 0.41 acre on North Jackson St. in Magnolia sold February 14 for $175,000. Kathryn Jane Wilson, along with Sue Wilson Fess and Michael Fess, sold the home to MPD 604 Jackson LLC. This sale is backed by a mortgage of $148,750 from Peoples Bank. Kathryn Jane Wilson and Sue Wilson Fess received this property March 4, 2020, from the Ann Wilson Estate by personal representative's deed. On July 27, 2021, Kathryn Jane Wilson conveyed the property to Gregory Wilson Fess.
Moving Target, LLC (Jon Wagner), sold two lots in the Forest Place South Addition (Chinquepin Drive) on February 21 for $207,500 to Pharr Construction, Inc. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Included in this deal were a lot in Forest Place South Addition Unit #2 and a lot in Forest Place South Addition Unit #3. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Moving Target, LLC, purchased the lots August 4, 2017, for $8,000 from Emily C. Pittman Elliott by warranty deed. Emily Pittman Elliott received these two lots July 19, 2017, from David A. and Linda G. Pittman by quitclaim deed.
A 1,879 SF house on Mimosa Street in Magnolia changed hands February 22 for $239,900. David Braswell and Susan Braswell sold the house to Ingra Harris, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $235,554 from Broker Solutions, Inc., d/b/a New American Funding of Tustin, California. Mr. and Mrs. Braswell bought this house January 26, 2022, for $140,000 from the Anna H. Russell Estate by warranty deed.