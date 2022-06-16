Almost $3 million worth of building permits were issued by the City of Magnolia during May.
The largest permit was issued May 23 to MH Construction Design for a $1.5 million project to build an addition at 105 Harvey Couch Boulevard – the former Icee warehouse. MK Distributors will use the site for its alcohol distribution operations in South Arkansas.
Total May permits of $2,976,375 raised the value of permits issued during 2022 to $5,614,271. The city issued $4,276,960 worth of permits during 2021, which was the worst year in local construction since 2015.
Building permits issued by the City of Magnolia in May, not including the MK Distributors project:
912 N. Jackson, Kevin Rudder, remodel, $12,000. May 2.
428 Country Club Drive, Stanford Builders, new construction, $525,000. May 4
610 Maple, Shamondria Lewis, storage building, $6,000. May 17.
701 E. Main, Take 5 Oil Change, sign, $6,000. May 23.
1705 Karen Circle, JWC, remodel, $290,000. May 23.
315 N. Oakland, MD&CW, remodel, $25,000. May 25
610 W. University, April Colvin, solar panels, $39,927. May 31.
361 Whippoorwill Road, Brian Savage, solar panels, $72,448. May 31.
14 U.S. 82 East, Cross Liquor, new construction, $500,000. May 31.
Building permits for the year total $2,637,896. Building permits through the first five months of 2021 totaled $866,372.44.
June 2021 permits totaled $102,000.