Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 8-16 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Two poultry farm sales in Waldo and McNeil dominated the recent cycle of real estate transactions.
The sale of 20.07 acres and a 20-foot reciprocal easement, along with 1.02 acres on Columbia 54 in Waldo, brought $1,332,500 on December 14. E Nok and Fom Zi Sung purchased the property from Hayden Thomas Collier and Hannah Dawn Collier. This sale is financed by a $1,368,000 mortgage from First Western Bank of Booneville. This transaction includes a dwelling and five breeder houses.
The Colliers bought the property September 8, 2020, for $1,140,000 from Bryan D. and Andrea B. Spurling by warranty deed. The Spurlings acquired the property March 15, 2017, for $1,250,000 from Duckett Farms Limited Partnership. Duckett Farms Limited Partnership conveyed 1.02 acres to Hayden Thomas and Hannah Dawn Collier by corporate warranty deed on October 29.
A second poultry farm on Columbia 18 in McNeil sold December 14 for $1,095,000. Charles Higdon and Joy Higdon sold 9.67 acres and 7.73 to Henry B. Chan. Chan financed this purchase with a mortgage assumption agreement of $751,772.81 from First Western Bank of Booneville, along with a separate mortgage of $381,000 from First Western Bank. This sale includes acreage, four broiler houses, a mobile home and shop. The Higdons bought this property November 3, 2020, for $600,000 from David and Laura Cross by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,208 SF house and 0.994 acre on Arkansas 98 in Emerson on December 8 netted a $162,000 price tag. Bruce Maloch and Martha Maloch, Roger Maloch and Elizabeth Pettis Maloch, and Cynthia Maloch Pals sold the property to Benjamin Nagee Jackson. Jackson and his wife Adoria Shardae Jackson financed this purchase with a $159,065 mortgage from Cadence Bank of Tupelo, Mississippi. Roger Maloch et al acquired this property May 29, 2007, by quitclaim deed from a life estate of Elwin and Peggy Maloch.
A land sale on December 8 of two 40-acre tracts on Columbia 51 rang up at $185,894. Gregory Allen McDougal Jr. sold the land to DFP Properties, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. McDougal received this property September 13, 2021, for $10 from Four MC's Limited Partnership by quitclaim deed. Four MC's Limited Partnership acquired the land March 25, 1998, from Kay McMurtrey McDougal and Gregory Allen McDougal Sr. by quitclaim deed.
A 1,409 SF house and 0.59 acre on West University Street in Magnolia sold December 13 for $114,900. Korby D. Rollins Sr. and Casey L. Rollins purchased the house from Jim L. Richards, backed by a mortgage of $112,818 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Richards bought the house April 7, 2006, for $78,000 from Hollis O. Campbell et ux.
The sale of a 2,216 SF house on Pearce Street in Magnolia on December 13 netted $172,000. Thomas Clyde Graham and Vivian Lynne Mooney Graham sold the home to Ahmad Qadra Al-Shami and Fatimaalzahra Ali Salim. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. The Grahams purchased this property February 4, 2014, for $105,000 from JP Morgan Chase Bank by special warranty deed.
A 2,432 SF mobile home and 7.14 acres on Robinson Street in Taylor changed hands December 15. Adam Kane Butler and Marie C. Butler purchased the property from Christopher Aaron Cook and Kortni Cook for $162,000. The Butlers financed this sale with a mortgage of $159,556 from Citizens Bank and Trust Company of Vivian, Louisiana. Christopher Cook acquired this property June 22, 1999, from Charles E. Cook et ux.
The sale of a 1,354 SF house on Carson Circle in Magnolia netted $137,000 on December 16. Rickey Toms sold the property to Neriah Rashard Brown. Brown financed this purchase with a mortgage of $138,383 from Farmers Bank and Trust of Texarkana, Texas. Toms purchased this property September 18, 2020, for $82,000 from Sidney Edward and Sandra L. Cawyer by warranty deed.
A land sale on December 16 rang up a $300,000 price tag. Theodore Garland Ward III (executor of the estate of Theodore Garland Ward Jr.) sold 126.064 acres to Story Land and Timber, LLC. Story Land and Timber financed this purchase with a mortgage of $715,550 from Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas in Russellville. This land is located on Columbia 410, U.S. 82 East, and Columbia 409. Theodore Ward III received this property May 31, 2019, from Theodore G. Ward Jr. by redemption deed and Maxine Harmon Ward by affidavit of heirship.