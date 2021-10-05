Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during September 2021. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Vanessa Harrell v. Jordan Aulds, October 1, married August 3. 2012.
Sydney Sanders Carlton v. Robert Joshua Carlton, October 1. Married April 20, 2019. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Sydney Sanders.
Harriette Benson v. Arthur L. Benson, September 1. Married November 16, 1968.
Gwendolyn Reed v. Steve Reed. September 21. Married October 18, 2002. Plaintiff is restored to the last name of Murphy.