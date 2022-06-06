South Arkansas drilling activity last week was limited to the brine industry.
Lanxess Corporation is the operator and Reliance Well Service is the contractor for Brine Supply Well No. 16, 2,391 feet FNL and 1,653 feet FEL in Section 21-17S-17W in the Burns Pond Field of Union County. Total depth will be to 8,050 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work will start September 1.
Lanxess completed on May 27 the workover of its Saltwater Disposal Well 21S. It is in Section 36-18S-16W in the Catesville Field of Union County. It had perforations between 7,882 and 8,008 feet.