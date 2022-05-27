Andrea Rose Tyler, a long-time drug offender who was given multiple chances to get back on track, ran out of chances on May 19 and received a sentence of 12 years in prison.
After her sentence was handed down by Judge David Talley Jr. in 13th District Circuit Court, a man who later identified himself as Tyler’s fiancé, Brad Stone, loudly knocked over a metal chair on the front row of the court. The chair had been positioned to keep people off that row due to COVID restrictions.
Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips asked Stone what he was doing, and he replied that he had knocked the chair over accidentally. Phillips sternly told him to sit down. The man did sit down momentarily but then headed toward the doors of the courtroom and slammed one of them open so hard that the top hinge broke.
“Go get him,” Talley told Columbia County Sheriff’s Bailiff Matt Hulet.
As Stone returned to the courtroom he was visibly shaken and emotional. He told the judge he has asked to speak to Tyler’s attorney before the sentence because he said Tyler had been doing better with her drug use this past year with his help.
Before her sentence, she told the judge she had a job at Tyson and no longer used methamphetamine. She said she still did have a problem with marijuana.
“I have been a recovering meth addict for 15 years. I’ve been trying to get her on the right path and have been doing a good job on it,” Stone said. “I had just asked her to marry me.”
Stone said he lost his temper because he has been trying to keep Tyler clean.
Talley told Stone he was in contempt of court and Stone apologized for what he did. Talley told Stone he was fined the sum of $100 and had to pay it in 30 days or would spend 30 days in jail.
Sheriff’s Office Bailiff Ryland Dare said when Stone exited the courtroom and pushed the door open that it hit him on the other side in the lobby. He was holding his post at a table where people must go through security.
“Every time the door opens now, I’m gun shy,” Dare said after the incident. “It did crack the door.”
Dare pointed out bolts on the door where it had been repaired a couple of years ago when a woman slammed it so hard it took the screws out.
Before the sentence Talley asked Tyler, 36, why she had used marijuana before her last court date of April 21.
“Tell me why knowing all this was riding on this,” he said.
She told him things in her life had been difficult.
“My 17-year-old daughter was pregnant and then she had a miscarriage, and I was worried about court,” she said.
According to a petition to revoke two previous suspended impositions of sentence, there were many failed attempts by Tyler to follow the law.
On January 7, Tyler was placed on 10 years’ probation for the Class B felony of residential burglary. On March 7, 2019, her probation was revoked, and she was placed on five years’ probation and ordered to successfully complete the Columbia County Adult Drug Court Program. On February 20, 2020, her probation was revoked, and she was sentenced to two years in the Arkansas Community Corrections and 15 years suspended imposition of sentence.
The petition of revocation explains how Tyler violated the terms and condition of SIS. One of the ways was by committing the offense of criminal impersonation and possession of methamphetamine on December 13, 2020. Next on June 7, 2021, Tyler tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana.
According to the petition, Tyler was also told not to associate with persons who had been convicted of felonies. Tyler associated with a known convicted felon, Cedrick Paschal.
The petition states she must not own a firearm or be around anyone who has one. On Dec. 13, 2020, she was found to be in the company of another who was possessing a firearm.
Tyler also failed to report to her supervising officer on November 2, November 12 and December 14, 2020. In addition, she failed to enter and successfully complete the Long-Term Substance Abuse Program prior to parole.
The petition continues to read that the defendant should have paid all previously assessed costs and or fines to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.
She owes $1,320 in one case, $440 in another, $575 and $440 and the petition reads she has not paid anything on any of those fines. This makes for a total of $2,775 in delinquent fees.