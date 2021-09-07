Judith Ann Smith, charged with introduction of controlled substance into the body of another person and endangering the welfare of a minor, was sentenced by Circuit Judge David Talley on August 19 to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Smith, 41, an avid drug user, admitted to taking drugs but denied giving them to her teenage son.
An affidavit filed by investigators alleged Smith introduced a controlled substance into the body of another person and endangered the welfare of a minor. She admitted to having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including a pipe used to smoke marijuana.
Smith denied giving the drugs to her son whose age is marked out on the affidavit because he is a minor. She said her son blames her for everything and that she is afraid of him when he is mad. She said he blames her for using drugs and that he saw it as he grew up.
She said her son would come by her house when she wasn't home and take money out of her purse to buy drugs. She also said her son got money to buy drugs from cash that Smith and her mother gave him for work.
"Your honor I'm not trying to make any excuses and I wouldn't want to try to," Smith said in court. "I'm sick of this life. I'm sick of taking drugs. I'm ready to change. Give me another chance so I can show you I can change."
She also expressed concern for her minor son and said she didn't want him to take drugs.
"When I was locked down last time there is plenty of time to think," she said. "My son is going down the same road and I don't want him to go down the same road I'm going down. Judge Talley it’s going to take me showing him I can change for him to change.”
Smith also asked the judge if he would give her time to get her affairs in order, but he said no.
"I have a house and animals and I have bills and stuff to get in order," she said. "You have let me do it in the past.”
Talley told Smith if she could get help on her own for her drug problem, she would have done so.
"I don't think you can do this on your own," he said. "You were given an opportunity for probation after your conviction, and you blatantly broke probation."
The final denial Talley gave to Smith is her request to hug her mother before she was taken into custody by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for transport to prison.
"Mom, it's going to be OK," Smith said with a break in her voice as her mother got up and walked swiftly to the door with her head bending down.
In another case, Chad Valentine was sentenced to two years to ADC for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana on August 23, 2020. Talley told Valentine to enroll in a drug rehabilitation program at the prison.
"If you take advantage of that program, hopefully you will resist these temptations when you get out," Talley said.
Earlier, when talking to Valentine about his drug problem, Talley had said he hadn't even waited a week or a month after getting out of prison last time before using again.
Derrick Hunter, in court for residential burglary, possession of methamphetamine and theft of property less than a $1,000, told the judge he wanted to hire his own lawyer instead of being defended by a public defender. Talley told Hunter that once he relived the defender’s office of the case, they would be relieved and could not come back later and represent his case.
Hunter said he would still be hiring an attorney. He will be back in court on September 19 for hearings.
According to an affidavit, Hunter, along with two other men, stole items from 431 Highway 79 in McNeil last December 11. They told Sheriff’s Office Detective Leroy Martin they went on the property to fish. They only had one pole.
Sam McLeod was back in court for the second time in August to discuss if he would be hiring an attorney or having one provided to him by the state. McLeod, who is hearing impaired, first appeared in court on August 5, but no interpreter was provided. McLeod, charged with residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 9, 2021, was granted a public defender due to his financial status.