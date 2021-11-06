Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in November 2021 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Jamaal Roshaun Williams, 38, of Magnolia and Caterina Ann Jackson, 43, of Magnolia, November 5.
Seth William Sterling, 26, of St. Francisville, LA and Erin Nicole Davis, 24, of St. Francisville, LA, November 5.
Parker Drake Souter, 23, of Magnolia and Kimberly Renee Bolyer, 21, of Magnolia, November 5.
Marshall Blade Evins, 22, of Junction City, AR and Makayla Grace-Ann Willis, 19, of Junction City, AR, November 5.
Benjamin Kyle Demoss, 31, of Plain Dealing, LA and Jessica Lane Vaughan, 22, of Plain Dealing, LA, November 4.
Daniel Lee Brazzel, 26, of Taylor and Morgan Dale Jolly, 23, of Magnolia, November 4.
Thomas Douglas Lees, 37, of El Dorado and Carrie E. Primm, 42, of El Dorado, November 3.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2021 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Jason Charles Winn, 29, of Haynesville, LA and Lana Katherine Goodwin, 28, of Haynesville, LA, October 29.
Richard Steven Nipper, 21, of Buckner and Britney Ella Eaves, 20, of Buckner, October 29.
Jerrad Wayne Jordan, 27, of Sarepta, LA and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Barnes, 22, of Magnolia, October 29.
Fortino Noel Camacho, 30, of Taylor and Laci Breann Goodgion, 25, of Taylor, October 29.
Justin Tucker Cruse, 28, of Minden, LA and Halea Fae Humphries, 25, of Minden, LA, October 28.
Xavier Denisio Parrilla, 25, of TEXarkana and Kayla Marie Ford, 25, of TEXarkana, October 25.
Kevin O’Harold Maxwell, 21, of Magnolia and Kinsley Delrae Hamilton, 18, of Magnolia, October 25.
Justin Lee Rogers, 27, of Magnolia and Kayla Nicole Whiddon, 31, of Magnolia, October 22.
Phillip Dalton O’Donnell, 25, of Magnolia and Kaitlyn Lane Maness, 23, of Magnolia, October 22.
Shaylon B. Phenix, 42, of Magnolia and Shawanda Nicole Lee, 40, of Magnolia, October 15.
Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla Mohammad, 28, of Magnolia and Brittany Deeann Gay, 25, of Bossier City, LA, October 15.
Thomas Wayne Ryan, 25, of Haynesville, LA and Claude Allen Stevens, 44, of Ida, LA, October 14.
Trey Austin Roberson, 30, Magnolia and Katie Lane Crew, 26, of Magnolia, October 14.
Robert Eugene Hyatt, 48, of Ruston, LA and Hannah Troia Lewis, 32, of Ruston, LA, October 14.
Anthony Dale Weir, 36, of Sarepta, LA and Jinny Lynn Cooper, 32, of Sarepta, LA, October 12.
Stephen Michael Feibel, 49, of Doyline, LA and Tiffany R. Williams, 44, of Emerson, October 12.
Robert Blake Burnett, 40, of Magnolia and Melissa Suzanne Ward, 52, of Hope, October 8.
Michael Harkrider, 58, of Magnolia and Laurie Lorraine Spaun, 47, of Magnolia, October 7.
Silvestre Dominguez Alonso Jr., 24, of Magnolia and Suzannah Gayle Neal, 24, of Magnolia, October 6.
Ethan Rayford Wren, 31, of Minden, LA and Taylor Michelle Corbit, 23, of Minden, LA, October 4.
Colby Phillip Miller, 31, of Haughton, LA and Alyssa Michelle Rosati, 29, of Haughton, October 4.
Dustin Hollis Cox, 31, of Minden, LA and Nichole Lyn Post, 28, of Minden, LA, October 4.
Shawn Patrick Sandifer, 29, of Joaquin, TX and Taylor Renee Wheless, 25, of Joaquin, TX, October 1.
Robert C. Lingenfelder, 51, of Monroe, LA and Angela Waller, 28, of Monroe, LA, October 1.
Luke Anson Ducote, 40, of Lecompte, LA and Ashley Humphries Ducote, 37, of Lecompte, LA, October 1.