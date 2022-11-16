The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
HOWARD, PIKE and GARLAND COUNTIES
Augusta Thompson, hot check violations.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
SALINE and CLARK COUNTIES
Matthew Edmonson, batter third degree, criminal trespass, fraud-drug paraphernalia, commercial burglary, theft of property.
BRADLEY COUNTY
Damien Mitchell, theft by receiving.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
CLARK COUNTY
Leeotis Sims, manufacture, delivery, possession of controlled substances, distribution near certain facilities, habitual offender.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Steve Pinder, rape. Pinder, 62, was sentenced in 2002 to life in prison. He remains incarcerated at the East Arkansas Max Unit in Marianna.
DREW COUNTY
Randy Milburn, sexual solicitation of a child, sexual assault second degree.
DESHA COUNTY
Daniel Strickland, breaking and entering, theft of property, burglary, kidnapping, rape, aggravated robbery.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.