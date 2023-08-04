The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. CLICK HERE to see the complete roster of all people held in custody.
https://www.columbiacountysheriffar.org/roster.php
Tamekia Rochell Collier, 43, booked 4:33 a.m. Thursday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear, parole violation.
Recent releases from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. Not listed are people serving brief commitments. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. Mass releases of prisoners at certain times usually, but does not always, indicates their transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The release of felons recently convicted in Columbia County Circuit Court also usually indicates their transfer to a state facility.
Katekki Kindada Moddies, 34, released 8:52 p.m. Thursday, booked June 1 by Magnolia Police Department, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, carrying certain prohibited weapons, endangering welfare of minor first degree, bond $50,000.
Anthony Denorris Easter, 50, released 7:20 p.m. Thursday, booked June 17 by Magnolia Police Department, fleeing by vehicle, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, failure to yield to stop sign, resisting arrest, bond $15,000.
Bertha M. Wyrick, 57, released 5:56 p.m. Thursday, booked May 23 by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, forgery second degree, theft of property under $1,000, bond $25,000.
Amy Lou Saunders, 33, released 5:50 p.m. Thursday, booked 2:56 p.m. Thursday by Arkansas State Police, failure to appear, bond $1,345.
Nilan Keyoshan McNeill, 42, released 5:20 p.m. Thursday, booked April 21 by Waldo Police Department, failure to appear, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, bond $30,000.
Christopher Steven Wilson, 33, released 5:17 p.m. Thursday, booked June 7 by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear, bond $100,000.
Lamar Alize Willis, 26, released 1 p.m. Thursday, booked 12:58 p.m. Thursday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear, bond $755.
Duentae Montreal Sharp,29, released 12:17 p.m. Thursday, booked 12:10 p.m. Thursday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation, bond $2,500.
Shardae Michelle Calton, 28, released 11:03 a.m. Thursday, booked April 3 by Magnolia Police Department, battery first degree, assault second degree, bond $500,000.