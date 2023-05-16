Kedarrian Martin, 18, of Waldo was sentenced 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections earlier this month for armed robbery and theft of a firearm not valued at more than $1,000.
Martin was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge David Talley.
Martin received an additional 10 years suspended imposition of sentencing along with his prison sentence.
Additionally, he received 20 years SIS for another case which involved the commission of a terroristic act and endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.
SIS is a sentencing option available to the trial court. In SIS, usually the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation and faces revocation, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted. If the defendant successfully completes probation, no sentence is ordered.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on December 12, 2022, Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Kevin Glass went to 110 Columbia Road 33 South in reference to a robbery. Glass met with Joseph Dauzat, who said he had been messaging a man on Snapchat known as “Kidd Trippy,” about a gun he wanted to sell for $400.
Dauzat told Glass the man messaged him and wanted to come to his house and buy the gun and that he came to the house but pulled around the curve and messaged him to come and meet him. Dauzat said he met “Kidd Trippy,” and he looked at the gun and asked his cousin who was with him for $100 to complete the sale. Dauzat said that is when the man pointed the gun at him and he ran away into the woods to not get shot, the affidavit reads.
Dauzat told Glass the vehicle driven by the man was between a 2008 to 2015 silver or gray Chevrolet truck. Dauzat said he did not know either of the men but told Glass the gun was a Springfield XP .45 caliber, black and silver in color.
“Kidd Trippy,” is believed to be Daevion Sharp, 22. Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Alexander was able to figure out the man was Sharp based on Snapchat and photo comparisons.
According to the affidavit, on Jan. 13, 2022, Alexander conducted an interview with Dauzat in reference to the robbery. Dauzat told him the same facts as he told Glass and said when he gave the firearm to the individual during the sale at the curve at Columbia Road 33 and Columbia Road 141, the person cocked the gun and pointed it at him.
Alexander showed Dauzat a photo of Daveion Sharp and he positively identified him as the suspect who stole the firearm and pointed it at him.
Sharp later told Alexander that he wanted to give the names of the other men who were with him that night and said they were Martin and Geraurian Burton, 22.
When asked by Alexander, Sharp agreed to explain the incident. He said Martin called and said he wanted to buy a gun from a guy. Martin then asked Sharp if he had a ride and Sharp said no and he had COVID and for him to text a guy named Fred, the affidavit reads. Sharp said that Martin ended up getting a ride with “Glo,” a nickname for Burton. Sharp said Martin and Burton pulled up to his house on Hughey Street in Burton’s truck. Sharp said he told Martin to come in, but he didn’t come into the residence and said he was ready to go.
Sharp said that once in the vehicle, Martin began explaining he had a guy that used to work with Burton and said he was a nerd. Sharp said Martin wasn’t planning on buying the gun and at that time Sharp said he put what was going on together.
Sharp said they went to the Travel Center and Martin was using his phone because his phone wasn’t on. Sharp said Martin asked him to pretend he was Martin, and told him to say different things. Sharp then thought Martin was trying to frame him and wanted him to take the gun without paying him.
Sharp said Martin only had $200.
Alexander asked how much Dauzat wanted for the gun, and Sharp confirmed it was $400. Alexander then asked what Burton was saying and he said that once Martin told them what was going to happen, Burton told them to just hurry up because he didn’t want to be in nothing and that he was just trying to get home to his baby.
Alexander asked Sharp if Burton knew what they were going to do, and he said yes because they had discussed how Burton used to work with the guy and that he was a nerd. Sharp said once they left the Travel Center, they headed toward Waldo on Highway 82. Martin got the address from Snapchat.
Sharp stated that Martin gave him his phone back and told him to put the address into his GPS, the affidavit reads.
Sharp said once they turned on a road past Deltic Timber, he recognized the road and area they were in. He said Martin told Burton to drive past the house and park up in a curve just past the Dauzat house at which point they informed Dauzat they were there and that’s when Martin went over the plan.
Sharp said Martin asked Sharp to take the gun and he was going to give him all the money he had. Sharp also said he was in a hard place and needed the money. Sharp said he and Martin got out of the truck and started walking down the road until they saw a dog running up the road. Sharp said he turned around and ran back to the truck and texted Dauzat to ask if he could meet them in the curve.
The affidavit reads Dauzat agreed and at that time Martin hid in the woods.
After meeting Dauzat, Sharp stated he turned his flashlight from his phone on and that’s when Martin came out of the woods. Dauzat showed Sharp the gun and both magazines and gave him a box of ammunition.
Sharp said that while he was putting the box of ammunition in his pocket Dauzat asked for the gun back. After getting the gun back and showing him the other magazine, Martin came walking up. Sharp said Martin asked if he could shoot the gun and Dauzat said yes. Sharp also said that he cocked the gun and started raising the gun to shoot it. Once Sharp did this, Dauzat started running and that’s when Martin and Sharp began running back to the truck.
Once in the truck, Sharp said Martin started boasting like he had done something. Sharp stated that he then told Burton to take him home and he placed the gun in Martin’s hands. Sharp said that Martin jammed the gun up, according to the affidavit. Sharp said that Burton had on boots, boot cut blue jeans, a brown vest like shirt and a bib hat and that Martin had on a
Hoodie and sweatpants. Sharp also said that he had on his girlfriend’s jacket with a muscle shirt, black and white checkered sweatpants, and Star Wars mask on.
Sharp said that in the next day or two Martin texted him and told him that he was about to come to his house stating that he wanted to smoke and let Sharp shoot the gun. Sharp stated that he also told him to bring the gun so that he could get it unjammed. Martin stated that it was already unjammed.
The interview was recorded and videoed.
On March 10, Alexander interviewed Martin after he was Mirandaized. Martin refused to make a statement. The interview was recorded and videoed.