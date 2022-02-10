Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, February 7
Gwin McLeod, 57, Pine Bluff, open container, possession of marijuana, and driving on suspended driver’s license.
Jaleesa Easter, 29, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Raven Turner, 30, Magnolia, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday, February 8
Shiquanna Washington, 23, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Johntai Jones, 22, Waldo, failure to appear.