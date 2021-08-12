Incorporations

Four businesses have been incorporated in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 11, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

COLUMBIA

Bucketlist Holdings LLC, 118 E. Calhoun, Magnolia filed 8/2/21.

4Life Clothing Brand, LLC, Le'gabriel Norton, 607 Leila St., Magnolia filed 8/3/21.

Simplyvira Beautique LLC, La'vira Keshun Young, 114 South Dudney, Magnolia filed 8/3/21.

Hanson Cattle LLC, Todd Hanson, 2074 Columbia Road 26, Emerson filed 8/3/21.

LAFAYETTE

A&C Armory LLC, Adam Christopher Turner, 1340 Hilltop Drive, Stamps filed 8/3/21.

Zata Outdoors, LLC, Tamra Alford, 104 Lafayette 105, Lewisville filed 8/6/21.

Zata Cattle Company, LLC, Tamra Alford, 104 Lafayette 105, Lewisville filed 8/6/21.

NEVADA

AA Realty LLC, Ashwini Gupta, 223 W. 1st St. N, Prescott filed 8/5/21.

OUACHITA

APC Treasures LLC, Marion Lee Cole, 586 Camark Ave., Camden filed 8/2/21.

Shiloh National Sovereign Supreme Council, Rodney E. Clark, 330 East Anthony Drive, Bearden filed 8/2/21.

UNION

D.L. Faison LLC, Devod Faison, 821 Moore Ave., El Dorado filed 8/2/21.

Liferestore Properties, LLC, Amber Michael, 120 Hunters Glen Road, El Dorado filed 8/3/21.

Tonsie Farms LLC, James E Dugdale Jr., 102 N. Myrtle, Junction City filed 8/4/21.

Calion Midway Mart Inc, Zehra Charania, 729 Brookstone Drive, El Dorado filed 8/5/21.

Big Tone Transport LLC, Antonio Andrews, 1111 Jean Lane, El Dorado filed 8/5/21.

