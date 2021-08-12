South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 11, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Bucketlist Holdings LLC, 118 E. Calhoun, Magnolia filed 8/2/21.
4Life Clothing Brand, LLC, Le'gabriel Norton, 607 Leila St., Magnolia filed 8/3/21.
Simplyvira Beautique LLC, La'vira Keshun Young, 114 South Dudney, Magnolia filed 8/3/21.
Hanson Cattle LLC, Todd Hanson, 2074 Columbia Road 26, Emerson filed 8/3/21.
LAFAYETTE
A&C Armory LLC, Adam Christopher Turner, 1340 Hilltop Drive, Stamps filed 8/3/21.
Zata Outdoors, LLC, Tamra Alford, 104 Lafayette 105, Lewisville filed 8/6/21.
Zata Cattle Company, LLC, Tamra Alford, 104 Lafayette 105, Lewisville filed 8/6/21.
NEVADA
AA Realty LLC, Ashwini Gupta, 223 W. 1st St. N, Prescott filed 8/5/21.
OUACHITA
APC Treasures LLC, Marion Lee Cole, 586 Camark Ave., Camden filed 8/2/21.
Shiloh National Sovereign Supreme Council, Rodney E. Clark, 330 East Anthony Drive, Bearden filed 8/2/21.
UNION
D.L. Faison LLC, Devod Faison, 821 Moore Ave., El Dorado filed 8/2/21.
Liferestore Properties, LLC, Amber Michael, 120 Hunters Glen Road, El Dorado filed 8/3/21.
Tonsie Farms LLC, James E Dugdale Jr., 102 N. Myrtle, Junction City filed 8/4/21.
Calion Midway Mart Inc, Zehra Charania, 729 Brookstone Drive, El Dorado filed 8/5/21.
Big Tone Transport LLC, Antonio Andrews, 1111 Jean Lane, El Dorado filed 8/5/21.