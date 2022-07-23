Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Deleana Fields Allen v. Sean M. Allen. July 14. Married February 27, 1987.
Amanda Fish v. Douglas Fish. July 14. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Amanda Allen.
Lacheryl Smith v. Gerald Smith. July 13. Married November 8, 2008. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of LaCheryl Mauls.
Kyeshia Lewis v. Raylon Harper. July 6. Married September 16, 2015.
Shirley Gilbert v Moses Gilbert. July 5.