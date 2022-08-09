Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, August 5
Jama Scott, 45, Magnolia, possession of cocaine.
Sunday, August 7
Johnny Manning, 60, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Raquontae Johnson, 24, Magnolia, driving on suspended driver’s license, open container, no proof of liability insurance, fictitious/ improper use of tags, and failure to appear.
Nikco Freeman, 29, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree and violation of no contact order.
Monday, August 8
Ulises Mojica, 21, Magnolia, possession of marijuana.