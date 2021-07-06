(Editor’s Note: In response to more than a decade of requests, magnoliareporter.com launches today a twice-monthly article regarding Columbia County real estate transactions with a value greater than $100,000. CLICK HERE to see our Monday article about this new feature.)
A $1.8 million sale of a Magnolia apartment complex topped real estate transactions over $100,000 recorded in June in the Columbia County Circuit Clerk's Office.
Information for this report is drawn from warranty deeds and mortgages filed in the Columbia County Circuit Clerk's Office and ownership records filed in the Columbia County Assessor's Office, and from incorporation records of the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Coastline Management Services, LP of Corpus Christi, TX, sold the Fox Creek Apartments at 2212 Lacari St. in Magnolia to Lyons Rental Properties LLC on May 26, deed recorded June 1.
The 2.95-acre property sold for $1,895,000, financed by a $1,667,000 loan for Lyons Rental Properties from Farmers Bank and Trust.
Jonathan and Tarrah Lyons of Magnolia are the principals of Lyons Rental Properties.
Coastline acquired the property December 22, 2017, for $1,800,000 from Graoch Associated Limited Partnership.
PECAN RIDGE SOLD DOWN THE RIVER
Anywhere LLC of Magnolia sold a 9.286-acre property -- Pecan Ridge Mobile Home Park -- at 1120 W. Monroe St. in Magnolia to Five Rivers Investments, LLC, June 1 for $471,000.
This property was conveyed to Anywhere LLC January 15 by James L. Souter and Pat Hardy by donation deed.
Anywhere LLC was incorporated in 2011 by Ronny J. Bell.
No mortgage/loan information was available for this transaction.
McNEIL DEAL
A half-acre tract and 1,642 square foot (SF) house on Columbia 13 in McNeil sold for $120,000 June 1. Janet Diane Cary sold the property to Juana Reyna Reyes for $120,000.
This transaction is backed by a mortgage of $138,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust.
Cary acquired the property October 6, 2008, by quitclaim deed from John and Diane Cary.
BUDDY’S HAVEN SOUTH
A 4.52-acre property and 2,354 SF house in Buddy's Haven South Subdivision sold June 3 for $260,000. Douglas and Vanessa Shelburne sold the property to Colton and Adrienne Burks.
This deal is financed by a $266,000 mortgage from Peoples Bank.
The Shelburnes acquired this property July 15, 2015, for $231,000 from Jeffrey Harrington et ux.
FOREST PLACE ADDITION
A 2,830 SF house in the Forest Place Addition was sold June 1 for $260,000. Jerry W. Arrington and Linda S. Arrington sold the house to Tracy L. Jones and Marquita Harden Jones.
The transaction is backed by a $260,000 loan from Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans of Columbia, MO.
The Arringtons acquired this property September 18, 2015, by executor's deed from Jerry Arrington et ux.
COLUMBIA 27 SOUTH
A 2,464 SF house on Columbia 27 South in Waldo was sold June 4 for $251,000. Shannon Camp purchased the property from Arthur G. Srebalus and Donna Srebalus, financed by a loan of $151,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust.
The Srebaluses bought the property June 17, 1999 for $100,000 from Jeanne Leman.
COOPER SUBDIVISION
NEP Investments, LLC sold a 1,881 SF house in Block A of the Cooper Subdivision, City of Magnolia, to SCJ Investments, LLC, June 4 for $185,000.
This deal is backed by a loan of $185,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. NEP Investments purchased this property Feb. 29, 2016, for $155,000 from Carrington Realty, LLC.
NEP Investments was incorporated by Nick Paladino in 2015. SCJ Investments was incorporated by James Travis Waller in 2021.
TWO OLIVES WITH THAT
NEP Investments, LLC sold three tracts June 4 to RREL Properties for $228,000.
Tract 1 on Olive Street is a 798 SF house purchased March 14, 2018, for $55,000 from Crosby Crisp and John Braswell.
Tract 2 is a 1,136 SF house on Felix Street purchased for $70,000 October 16, 2020, from JRB Investments. Tract 3 is a 1,700 SF house on Olive Street purchased July 17, 2019, for $59,000 from Teresa Ann Aubrey. RREL Properties financed this transaction with a loan of $193,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust.
NEP Investments was incorporated by Nick Paladino in 2015. RREL Properties was incorporated by Erik Scheer in 2021.
HARDWOOD HANDOVER
Donald E. Willhouse and Dottie A. Willhouse, trustees of the Donald and Dottie Willhouse Family Trust, sold a tract of land in Sections 11 and 14, Township 9 South, Range 20 West June 3 for $288,000 to Red River Hardwood. The Willlhouses acquired this property January 22, 2003.
No loan/mortgage information was available.
COLQUITT STREET
A 1,120 SF house on Colquitt Street sold June 7 for $100,000. Isabel Ford sold the property to Lamar Lee and Peggy Loraine Lee, trustees of the Lamar and Peggy Lee Living Trust. Ford acquired this property May 5, 2006 for $72,000 from Tammy L. Williams.
No mortgage/loan information was available.
RREL DEAL II
Three properties were sold June 7 for $200,000 by Cindy Martin to RREL Properties, LLC. Tract 1 is a 2,057 SF house on Chestnut Street, acquired October 24, 2013 for $85,000 from Jay Henard. Tract 2 is a 1,485 SF house on North Dudney Street, acquired October 26, 2012 for $87,000 from Daniel and Lucinda Galan. Tract 3 is in Lots 8-9, G.J. Shinn Subdivision, City of Magnolia, and was acquired October 26, 2012 from Daniel and Lucinda Galan for $87,000. This transaction is financed by a loan of $202,894.50 from Peoples Bank.
RREL Properties was incorporated by Erik Scheer in 2021.
RREL DEAL III
Two houses on Ruth Street were sold June 4 for $115,000 to RREL Properties, LLC, by NEP Investments, LLC.
A 1,340 SF house was acquired October 11, 2018, by NEP Investments for $36,000 from Andy and Tammie Rogers. A 1,162 SF house was acquired by NEP Investments August 17, 2015, for $66,000 from Greg W. and Katy W. Larson.
RREL Properties, LLC, is financing this purchase with a $97,750 loan from Peoples Bank.
NEP Investments was incorporated by Nick Paladino in 2015. RREL Properties was incorporated by Erik Scheer in 2021.
PHARR-SIGHTED
A 2,933 SF home in Lot 14, Revised Old Country Club Addition to the City of Magnolia sold June 8 for $442,000. Chase Garrett Helm and Brooke Danielle Helm bought the property from Pharr Construction Co., Inc., financed by a mortgage of $397,800 from Farmers Bank and Trust.
Pharr Construction acquired this property March 20, 2018, for $30,000 from Ellen Goode Lewis, Ltd.
HIXSON LUMBER SALES
A commercial real estate transaction on June 3 drew a $300,000 price tag. Hixson Lumber Sales, Inc., sold various tracts to Hixson Property Holdings, LLC.
This included 10 acres in N/2 N/2 NE/4 NE4 Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 21 West; 16 acres in S/2 SE/4 Section 23, Township 17 South, Range 21 West; 10.33 acres in SW/4 SE/4 Section 23 and 6.79 acres in NE/4 NE/4 Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 21 West; 10.829 acres in NE/4 Section 23, Township 17 South, Range 21 West; 11.249 acres in SE/4 NE/4 Section 23, Township 17 South, Range 21 West and SW/4 NW/4 Section 24, Township 17 South, Range 21 West. No loan information was available.
Doman Building Materials Group of Vancouver, Canada, recently acquired Texas-based Hixson – including its Magnolia lumber mill – in a $375 million cash deal.
DOGWOOD DRIVE
A 1,640-SF home and 0.58 acres on Dogwood Drive in Waldo sold June 9 for $117,500.
Devin L. Royce and Jessica A. Moore purchased the property from Sandra L. and Greg Walker and Paula K. and Thomas Wooley. This transaction is financed by a loan of $105,632.50 from Peoples Bank.
Walker and Wooley received this property April 20, 2021, from Peggy Bussey by affidavit of heirship.
WHAT-A-DEAL
Immanuel Baptist Church in Magnolia sold 1.27 acres June 14 to DH Burger Properties LLC and also a right-of-way for $320,000. This property is located in the SE corner SW/4 NW/4, SW/4 NE/4 Section 7, Township 17 South, Range 20 West.
Immanuel Baptist received this property December 30, 1996 from David H. and Esther M. Pyle by donation deed. No mortgage information was available.
magnoliareporter.com has previously reported that DH Burger Properties of Athens, TX, agent Jackie Hablinski, is associated with Whataburger restaurant locations in East Texas.
BELAIR SUBDIVISION
A 1,205 SF house in Lot 12, Belair Subdivision to the City of Magnolia sold June 11 for $125,000. Jessie West bought the property from Daniel L. Childs and Ember Childs, financed by a mortgage of $112,500 from Farmers Bank and Trust.
Childs acquired this property June 13 for $114,250 from Jonathan and Wendy D. Burge Love.
FOREST PLACE SOUTH
A 1,615 SF house in Forest Place South, Magnolia, sold June 14 for $175,000. Teri M. Burge sold the property to Ronnie Blake Hanson and Lauren Elizabeth Hanson.
Burge acquired the property January 11, 2013 from Donald R. and Marilyn C. Blackwood.
The Hansons financed this purchase with a $157,500 loan from Farmers Bank and Trust.
CRESTVIEW C SUBDIVISION
A 2,325 SF house in the Crestview C Subdivision, City of Magnolia, sold June 14 for $242,500. Devin B. Keith and Tammy Keith bought the property from Gary H. Farrar and Crystal A. Farrar, backed by a loan of $242,500 from Mortgage Research Center d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans.
The Farrars purchased this property October 19, 2003 for $157,000 from G. Parnell and Angela Vann.
II BROTHERS, 1 SALE
A 3,036 SF commercial property at 915 E. Main St. in Magnolia changed hands June 14. Shago's Italian Restaurant LLC sold the building to Nitin Kikani for $200,000.
The property was most recently II Brothers Italian Restaurant.
Shago's purchased the building October 6, 2020 for $235,000 from Bob and Iva Clariday.
Kikani is financing this purchase with a $180,000 loan from Farmers Bank and Trust.
EIGHT ACRES AND A HOUSE
Eight acres and a 2,680 SF house on Columbia 27 North in Waldo was sold April 20, deed filed June 17, to Jason M. Elliott by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Elliott financed this purchase of $152,740 with a mortgage of $154,282 from Neighbors Bank of Columbia, MO. This property was conveyed to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs on October 6, 2020 for $10 by special warranty deed by National Mortgage LLC.
SOUTHERN STATER
A 2,572 SF house in the Southern State Heights Addition to the City of Magnolia sold June 18. Jennifer Young bought the property for $225,000 from Chase Hardy and Sarah Hardy, financed by a mortgage of $213,750 from Farmers Bank and Trust.
The Hardys bought the house March 3, 2017, for $200,000 from John D. and Misty D. Ward.
195 ACRES OF TIMBER
A $500,000 transaction on June 16 involved an aggregate of 195.68 acres in Columbia County. Terry P. Hartigan, trustee of the 2012 Lavona Stringer Currie Irrevocable Trust, sold an undivided 2/17 interest to Arkansas Pulpwood Co., Inc.
Tracts were in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 20 West; Section 11, Township 17 South, Range 21 West; Section 3, Township 18 South, Range 20 West; Section 19, Township 17 South, Range 18 West.
This deal is financed by a $487,766 loan from Farmers Bank and Trust.
Arkansas Pulpwood Co., Inc., purchased a 15/17 interest in this same 195.68 acres for $500,000 on June 16. Grantors included Susan Floy Currie, Helen Terry Currie Husband and Jon Husband, Mildred Elizabeth Currie and William T. Basco Jr., Billye Bob McCarver Currie, Marcia Terry Currie, Dora Lynn Currie, Lina Leigh Currie and Alison Elaine Hopkins, Sandra Helen Currie, Iva Terry Currie Banta and Robert E. Banta, Overton Anderson Currie Jr. and Bettie Jo L. Currie, Martha Lavonna Currie DeLuca, Lucy Flora Currie Bush and Charles Henry Bush, Judy Stringer Currie Hamilton and Douglas A.P. Hamilton. No mortgage information was available.
NORTH GATE SUBDIVISION
A 3,018.3 SF house in the Revised North Gate Subdivision to the City of Magnolia sold June 25 for $205,000. Teri Burge purchased the property from the R.M. Goodwin Estate, LLC, financed by a $164,000 mortgage from Quicken Loans, LLC.
R.M. Goodwin LLC acquired the property June 18, 2016, from Richard M. Goodwin by donation deed.
PARKS TERRACE
A 2,356 SF house in the Parks Terrace Subdivision (East University area) to the City of Magnolia was sold June 28. Verna Waddell and Courtney Southerland purchased the house for $243,000 from Michael and Marissa Youngblood.
No mortgage information was available.
The Youngbloods bought the house April 14, 1977, for $175,000 from Xiaofeng Zhao and Ling Ma.
OUEI TO GO
A building at 124 N. Court Square in Magnolia was sold June 25 to Her Ouei, LLC, for $120,000. Sellers are Rebecca L. Powell and Curtis R. Powell. Ouei is financing this purchase with a loan of $102,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust.
The Powells acquired this building April 16, 2018, from Daniel Solon Marsh and Brianna Marsh by warranty deed.
The building is the former Perfect Cup restaurant.
DOWN AT THE RANCH
A land swap on June 24 netted a $440,000 price tag. Barry Eugene Godwin and Pamela Barton Godwin sold tracts at 2110 Columbia 29 South along with tracts at 2921 and 2730 Columbia 78 to Barton Ranch, LLC.
Barton Ranch, LLC, financed this purchase with a $440,000 loan from Farmers Bank and Trust.
The acreage was acquired July 19, 2019, from Pamela Barton Godwin.
THE BUTLER DID IT
A commercial sale on June 28 drew a $475,000 price tag. JB & RR Investments, LLC (John Butler and Randy Ray) sold their 5.89-acre Butler & Ray Mini-Storage, 1008 Shanhouse St., to Butler Storage & RV, LLC.
This sale is financed by a loan of $376,000 from Centennial Bank of Cabot.
JB & RR Investments, LLC purchased this property July 31, 2015, for $130,000 from Consar Development, LLC.
The new Butler is Chris Butler, an out-of-state investor.
LAND SALE
A June 24 land sale netted a $160,000 price tag. Virginia T. Gruendel, trustee of the Virginia T. Gruendel Trust, and Nancy C. Tietz, trustee of the Nancy C. Tietz Trust, sold several tracts of land to Turk Land, LLC. This land in the Village area is in the N/2 SW/4 NE/4, N/2 SW/4 NW/4 Section 23, Township 17 South, Range 19 West; NW/4 NE/4 Section 14, Township 17 South, Range 20 West.
No mortgage information was available.
HOUSE AND 20 ACRES
A 1,942 SF house and 20 acres on Columbia 53 in Waldo sold June 30 for $255,000.
Jacob Powell, through attorney-in-fact Tammie Powell, sold the property to Matthew Ross and Chelsea Ross, financed by a mortgage of $257,518.25 from Peoples Bank.
Powell received this property February 4 from Erica Powell by quitclaim deed.
BIG DEAL
A purchase in Columbia and Benton counties by GET Properties, LLC, on June 29 is secured by a $5,472,800 loan from Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas.
Aubrey D. Sanders and Diana E. Sanders sold a house on Felix Street in Magnolia for $109,900.
They acquired this property August 21, 2013 for $82,000 from Daniel G. and Carol Y. May. This purchase also includes two tracts in Benton County. The mortgage secures three loans for $113,000, $3,415,900, and $1,943,900.