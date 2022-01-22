A former Farmers Bank & Trust employee who stole $16,000 from the bank has not been paying her restitution on time, and Circuit Court Judge David Talley wants to know why before sentencing her.
In Thursday’s 13th Judicial District Court, Talley ordered Courtney Faulk, who was charged with a Class C felony, to provide her tax returns, her bank statements, and any other proof of income she has had since she made the agreement in court to pay back the money she took. For a Class C felony, the sentence is not to be less than three years nor more than 10 years and the fine can be up to $10,000.
“We would want all bank records for household expenses,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater. “If she is squandering those funds, that could be looked at.”
Talley said he wanted to look at financial documents to be able to get a read on what money could have been going to restitution that somehow did not.
“If I don’t feel there has been a good faith effort to take care of this…if the victims don’t get their money and the issue is you have not been making payments, I want to take a look at it.”
During court, it was announced Faulk owes $7,255 in restitution. The last payment she made was in October 2021 and she paid $120 on the amount this week.
“It’s because my husband and I were out of work for a little over a month,” she said. “We had COVID and no income.”
Originally, Faulk made a commitment to the court to pay $50 per month toward restitution even though that would take some time to pay off the full amount. Thursday, Defense Attorney Daren Nelson said she could increase her payments to $100 monthly.
According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Farmers Bank & Trust Chief Operating Officer Bruce Maloch told police he had terminated Faulk on July 6, 2017, for check kiting. Maloch told police that during this time, the bank’s ATM at 1229 East Main was short $16,000.
“On the day she was terminated, Faulk replenished the ATM, and was the only person who did so before it was found short,” according to the affidavit.
The cash out transactions began on March 29, 2017. Up until she was terminated, Faulk did various cash out transactions to balance her drawer and then deleted them the same day, the affidavit said. The transaction amounts slowly increased over time until she was terminated.
After she was let go at the bank, Faulk was called back in to speak about the ATM shortage. The conversation was recorded by bank employees. When asked about the ATM being short, Faulk explained there was $40,000 put into each cassette, and that each cassette holds a maximum of $40,000. Faulk initially denied taking any money from the cassette, later she admitted to doing so. Faulk said that she took money from the cassette and putting it in her drawer because it was short. She also said her drawer may have been $10,000 short.
On August 22, 2017, the affidavit said Magnolia Sgt. Colton Burks spoke with Faulk. He told her she was not under arrest and could leave anytime.
Faulk told Burks the $10,000 outage would have occurred the same week she was terminated. Burks then asked her about the multiple deleted cash out transactions, which would have made her drawer short months prior to her being terminated. Faulk said she did not remember doing the transactions.
After speaking with Faulk further, she admitted to taking money from the drawer when she would need it to buy groceries, and she had done it multiple times.
Talley agreed with Rainwater that the state prosecutor’s office has subpoena power as sort of a discovery process to gather financial information from Faulk about her monthly and yearly expenses.
“I think that to be fair to everybody I need a lot more information,” Talley said. “I’ll take a look at it.”
Talley said when the Faulk is brought back to court on April 21, he would like a record of every payment Faulk has made and when it was made from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Faulk wiped away tears while standing before the judge and even tried to make comments regarding the discussion about her payments, but her attorney directed her not to do so.