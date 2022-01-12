Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, January 7
Jeffery Clark, 55, Magnolia, terroristic threatening.
Carol Hardin, 59, Haynesville, LA, shoplifting and criminal trespass.
Travis Russ, 28, Haynesville, LA, possession of methamphetamine.
Jarquerex Biddle, 28, Haynesville, LA was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.
Saturday, January 8
Myia Watson, 35, Little Rock, fleeing by vehicle, disregard of traffic light, and careless and prohibited driving.