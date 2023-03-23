Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Wednesday, March 15

Cassidy Lowe, 30, Magnolia, possessing an instrument of crime

Kokeisha Armstrong, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear

Charles Thompson, 28, Emerson, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns

Thursday, March 16

Asia Easter, 21, Magnolia, assault 3rd degree

Joseph Scarber, 26, Magnolia, three counts of terroristic acts and endangering the welfare of a minor 1st, aggravated assault on a police officer

Friday, March 17

Kamarion Adams, 18, Magnolia, failure to appear

Monday, March 20

Diamond Ellis, 22, Texarkana, failure to appear

