Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Wednesday, March 15
Cassidy Lowe, 30, Magnolia, possessing an instrument of crime
Kokeisha Armstrong, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear
Charles Thompson, 28, Emerson, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and guns
Thursday, March 16
Asia Easter, 21, Magnolia, assault 3rd degree
Joseph Scarber, 26, Magnolia, three counts of terroristic acts and endangering the welfare of a minor 1st, aggravated assault on a police officer
Friday, March 17
Kamarion Adams, 18, Magnolia, failure to appear
Monday, March 20
Diamond Ellis, 22, Texarkana, failure to appear