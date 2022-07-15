Jerry Wayne Pritchard, 33, charged with shooting his estranged girlfriend and another woman in McNeil on October 19, 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison.
Pritchard was originally charged with capital murder in the death of Saquanna Young, 32. He changed his “not guilty” plea made during an earlier arraignment to “guilty” of first-degree murder.
Pritchard also entered guilty pleas to battery first degree and terroristic act, receiving 20 years on both counts, and stalking, receiving a 10-year sentence from Circuit Court Judge David Talley.
By entering a plea to a lesser offense, Pritchard avoided a possible trial for capital murder, which could have brought the death penalty into play. First-degree murder, a Class Y felony in Arkansas, has sentencing options of either life, or 10-40 years in prison.
The guilty man will serve his sentences concurrently. He received credit for 548 days of jail time.
He was represented by public defenders Jeff Harrelson and Daren Nelson. The state was represented by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips.
At an earlier proceeding, Phillips said interviews with law enforcement and Pritchard show that he wanted to hurt his girlfriend, Young, 32.
“He has said he wanted to harm her because of the end of a romantic relationship,” Phillips said.
According to a December 10, 2020 affidavit, Young’s mother, Regina Harris, told deputies that Pritchard had verbally threatened her daughter by stating, “If I can’t have you then nobody will.”
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies were dispatched to a report of shots being fired at the Woodland Hills Apartment off County Road 120 on the northwest side of McNeil around 11:24 p.m. on the night of October 19, 2020.
When officers arrived, they found Veronica Smith lying in the bathroom floor with one gunshot wound to the left thigh. In an adjacent bedroom, they found Young, who had two gunshot wounds and a faint pulse. Investigator Kelly Blair asked Smith who had shot her, and she said Pritchard, according to the affidavit.
Smith survived her injury.
Before the shooting at 9:55 p.m., Young called deputies to her apartment because she said Pritchard was there and refused to leave. However, when law enforcement arrived, he was no longer there. She told deputies that Pritchard had an AR-15 and a Smith & Wesson 9mm.
When investigating the apartment after the shooting, officers found five holes in the window in a sideways V pattern, and five 9mm shell casings were seized from outside the window.
Harris told Blair that Smith was doing Young’s hair on the night of the shooting in a bedroom, and she heard three gunshots after she had gone into another bedroom. Harris said she heard her daughter crying out that she had been shot.
James Williams was also in the apartment on the night of the shooting. He told police Young had broken up with Pritchard and had been gone to see her new boyfriend in Kansas. Young got back on the day of the shooting, he said.
Officers arrested Pritchard after he drove up to a patrol unit and attempted to speed away.
Pritchard, during an interview with investigators, admitted he had been to the McNeil apartment earlier in the evening to “return some personal belongings to Ms. Young.” He said he was told to leave, and did so.
During the interview, Pritchard said he had an AR-15 but that he had misplaced his Smith & Wesson 9mm. He said the gun must be somewhere at his mother’s home where he had washed his car.
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Pritchard asked to speak to Blair again because he had told him he had lied in the first interview. Pritchard said he picked up a man he didn’t know in Magnolia. The man said he needed a ride to the McNeil apartments to see Williams. Pritchard said the man had his Smith & Wesson 9mm and said he was going to get Williams.
Pritchard said the man pointed the gun at his head and took his car keys and ran around the house. Pritchard said he heard the gunshots, and the man came back and got back and in the car. Pritchard said he drove the Dixie Mart and the carwash on Main Street in Magnolia and the man left walking from there. Before leaving, the man threw the gun into the backseat, according to the affidavit.
Blair told Pritchard that a gun box found in his car had a serial number that matched the serial number on the recovered gun. In addition, the projectiles that were recovered were going to match his gun and Pritchard agreed.
During the interview, Pritchard told officers, “I would never hurt her,” regarding Young.
Pritchard was shown photos of inmates to see if he could find the man who shot at the McNeil apartments and at first he identified one but later said he wasn’t for sure.
The affidavit also states that on September 28, 2020, deputies received a call about Pritchard stealing Young’s clothes. On October 8, 2020, deputies had responded when Young reported that Pritchard had flattened all her tires and burst the windows in her car.