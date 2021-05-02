Workovers of two wells in Columbia County’s Dorcheat Macedonia Field have been completed, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Mission Creek OPCP, LLC of Magnolia performed the work. Both wells are drilled into the Cotton Valley Zone.
The DMCVU No. 41 is in Section 14-18S-22W. It was drilled to 7,551 feet with perforations between 6,930 and 7,544 feet. Daily production is 20.05 barrels and 12 mcf of natural gas. Work was finished April 14.
The Brewer Warnock No. 12 is in Section 22-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,400 feet with perforations between 6,589 and 8,342 feet. Daily production is 11.7 barrels and 30.5 mcf of gas. Work was finished April 8.