Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Justin Reed Gildon, 25, of Bradley and Kaitlyn Renee Furgason, 24, of Bradley, February 10.
Clayton Hendrix McWilliams, 36, of Magnolia and Melissa Jean Hund, 46, of McNeil, February 9.
Jeremy Dylan Lane, 32, of Magnolia and Alison Rebecca Burch, 33, of Magnolia, February 8.
David Michael Stone, 35, of El Dorado and Courtney Magen Jack, 33, of El Dorado, February 3.
Darwin Mitchell Caswell, 51, of Magnolia and Tracy Rena Fields, 52, of Magnolia, February 2
Timothy Allen Dudley Jr. 26, of Magnolia and Sarah Autumn Campbell, 21, of Magnolia, February 2.