The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. CLICK HERE to see the complete roster of all people held in custody.
Joseph Larry Winget, 38, booked 3:50 p.m. Friday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, domestic battery third-degree, terroristic threatening, parole violation.
Recent releases from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. Not listed are people serving brief commitments. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. Mass releases of prisoners at certain times usually, but does not always, indicates their transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The release of felons recently convicted in Columbia County Circuit Court also usually indicates their transfer to a state facility.
Amariyon Kesha Caradine, 24, released 12:40 p.m. Friday, booked 9:06 a.m. Wednesday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana first offense.
Nicholas J. Young, 38, released 12:33 p.m. Friday, booked July 25 by Arkansas State Police, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance-crack cocaine, fictitious license plate, expired trailer tags, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of liability insurance, bond $5,000.
Cody Don Eiland, 27, released 11:52 a.m. Friday, booked 11:39 a.m. Friday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear, bond $370.
The following prisoners were released Friday morning to the Arkansas Department of Corrections to begin sentences at various penal institutions in the state.
Darrell A. Martin, 45, booked April 16 by Arkansas State Police, possession of firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving, possession of controlled substance-crack cocaine, possession of controlled substance with purpose of delivery, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, parole violation, open container, unlawful auxiliary driving lights.
Keaton Lee Kirkpatrick, 23, booked January 30 by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear.
John Randall Butcher, 58, booked June 22.
William Allen McLeod, 23, booked March 21 by Magnolia Police Department, aggravated assault on family or household member, parole violation, violation of SIS, impairing the operation of a vital public facility, criminal mischief second degree.
Antonio D. Wilson, 41, booked August 21, 2021 by Parole Office, failure to apper, parole violation.