South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 14, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
April Michelle Ruffins, D/B/A Brick Terra Estates, LLC, D/B/A Brick Terra Farming, LLC, D/B/A Earth Medicine, LLC, 1640 E. Main St., Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 9.
Doris Arnette Burton, 436 Renfroe, Apt. 412, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 10.
James D. Johnson, 633 Smith Street, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed December 10.