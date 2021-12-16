Bankruptcies

Three bankruptcies from Columbia County have been filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 14, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Columbia

April Michelle Ruffins, D/B/A Brick Terra Estates, LLC, D/B/A Brick Terra Farming, LLC, D/B/A Earth Medicine, LLC, 1640 E. Main St., Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 9.

Doris Arnette Burton, 436 Renfroe, Apt. 412, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 10.

James D. Johnson, 633 Smith Street, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed December 10.

