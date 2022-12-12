The City of Magnolia issued $162,465.13 worth of building permits in November, according to City Inspector David Nelson.
Three solar panel installations made up more than half the value.
Permits issued in November raised the year-to-date value of construction in Magnolia to $8,983,5111.92. The city issued $4,276,960 worth of permits during 2021, which was the worst year in local construction since 2015.
Permits issued by the city during December 2021 totaled $106,000.
The November permits:
1019 E. North, Cornerstone Day Care, covered porch, $26,900, November 7.
1408 N. Washington, Billy Ogle, solar panels, $26,136, November 9.
435 Goode Circle, Michael Tosh, storage building, $12,000, November 10.
1913 Monzingo, Kizmet Davis, storage building, $4,200, November 17.
203 U.S. 79 North, Car-Mart, sign, $7,599, November 30.
1326 E. North, Clayton Hartwell, solar panels, $29,583.01, November 30.
1605 Lacari, Dustin Hall, solar panels, $56,047.12, November 30.