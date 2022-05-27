Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Tuesday, May 24

Jaquline Radford, 47, Magnolia, criminal trespass.

Arthell Sanders, 62, Waldo, driving on suspended D.L., fictitious tags, no proof of liability insurance.

Wednesday, May 25

Stephon Brantley, 28, Waldo, failure to appear.

Anthony Massey, 28, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree.

Mario Towns, 48, Emerson, driving on suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with physical evidence.

Shiontez Parham, 33, Sparkman, failure to appear.

Thursday, May 26

Carlos Crockett, 53, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree.

