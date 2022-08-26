After a revocation hearing where police officers testified Brandy Lashon Harden had assaulted his on and off again girlfriend, he received a 10-year sentence to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Magnolia Police Officer Dustin Cloud said when officers were investigating the incident and interviewed Harden’s girlfriend, Shardea Calton, she told them he had hit her with a clothing iron and hurt her face.
“She stated he had choked her until she about passed out,” Cloud said.
However, when Calton was called up during the revocation hearing, she testified the clothing iron had hit her when it fell off the dresser. She also changed her testimony about Harden choking her.
This change of heart did not go unnoticed by Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Rainwater.
“Since you are in a relationship with him, you would say what you needed to help him?” he asked.
Calton told Rainwater no. The revocation hearing also revealed Calton had been fighting with Harden as well. It was unclear who got the better of the other through testimony although according to affidavit in the case, Calton was pregnant at the time of the incident. The hearing did not delve into the question if the baby was Harden’s child.
Harden, 35, also received 10 years’ suspended imposition of sentencing.
Suspended imposition of sentence or SIS is a sentencing option available to the trial court. In SIS, usually the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation and faces revocation, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted.
If the defendant successfully completes probation, no sentence is ordered. Therefore, normally an SIS is not considered a “conviction” for anything other than law enforcement purposes.
Harden, wearing a red and white T-shirt that read, “Happy 85th birthday,” sat with his hands closed by his public defender as the verdict was given.
Calton looked toward Harden who was wearing a black do-rag on his head and athletic shorts and red tennis shoes.
Harden owes $1,460 in court costs and fees. His next sentencing date will be September 1.
He will be transferred from prison to court and there will be a sentence for domestic battering in the third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman); aggravated assault on a family/household member and he will be charged because he is a habitual offender.
Harden had two previous felonies according to legal paperwork which states the charges against him dated May 4, 2022.