Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 3-17 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
A commercial sale on September 1 rang up at $350,000. SBI Leasing, Inc., sold 1.854 acres and a 7,540 SF building at 1113 E. Main St. in Magnolia to Peoples Bank. This is the former location of Western Sizzlin' restaurant. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. SBI Leasing received this property September 2, 2021, by quitclaim deed from Frances Deane Alexander and James Robert Alexander.
Just west of the new Peoples Bank location, another commercial sale was made on September 3 and netted $157,250. The Deane-Alexander Limited Partnership Trust, LLLP, sold 4 acres and a 2,000 SF laundromat known as Main Wash Coin Laundry at 1109 E. Main St. in Magnolia to Main Wash, Inc. This transaction is financed by a mortgage of $129,000 from Bodcaw Bank. The Deane-Alexander Limited Partnership Trust acquired this property February 15, 2001, by partition deed from the Robbie R. McMurtrey Revocable Trust.
The sale of a 2,344 SF house on Regal Row on September 3 brought a $273,000 price tag. Bobby H. Beeson Jr. and Nicole E. Beeson sold the house to Wayne L. and Kimberly A. Simpson, backed by a mortgage of $245,700 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, of Detroit. The Beesons acquired this property June 19, 2014, for $243,000 from Bill and Angela Brasher by warranty deed.
A 3,099 SF house and 7.51 acres on Columbia 78 in Magnolia rang up at $500,000 on September 3. Raymond K. Lindsey and Traci R. Lindsey sold the property to Bobby Beeson and Nicole Beeson. The Beesons financed this deal with a $445,500 mortgage from Bodcaw Bank. The Lindseys purchased this property September 19, 2008, for $340,000 from Parnell and Angela Vann by warranty deed.
A 2,717 SF house on Regency Circle in Magnolia sold September 1 for $270,000. Jeremy E. Raines and Lindsey Nacole Raines sold the house to Marcos Antonio Torres and Sydnee Michelle Torres, along with Marcos Casarrobias. This deal is backed by a mortgage of $260,988 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, of Detroit, Mich. Mr. and Mrs. Raines bought the house June 4, 2014, for $210,000 from JRB Investments by corporate warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,000 SF house on Hwy. 19 South in Magnolia brought a $133,000 price. C&CCM Properties, LLC, sold 1.435 acres and the house to Carl Smith and Rachel Smith on September 7. The Smiths financed this deal with a $135,222.45 mortgage from Peoples Bank. C&CCM Properties acquired this property October 22, 2020, for $65,500 from Jonathan and Kristen Edwards by warranty deed.
A 1,792 SF house on Woodward St. in Magnolia sold September 7 for $206,000. Conner Young and Kailey Young purchased the house from Jeremy Raines and Lindsey Raines and Mardella L. Raines. The Youngs financed this deal with a $195,700 mortgage from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, f/k/a/ Quicken Loans, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Jeremy and Lindsey Raines acquired the house July 11, 2018, by donation deed from Mardella L. Raines. Mardella Raines purchased the property June 18, 2014, for $168,000 by warranty deed from Matt and Noriko L. Cheatham.
The sale of a 1,298 SF house on Sara Street in Magnolia September 10 rang up at $108,000. Joe Millarol Garrison Jr. and Stacy Ann Garrison sold the house to Otis Burton. Burton financed the purchase with a $103,739.62 mortgage from Peoples Bank. The Garrisons acquired this property February 2, 2021, for $100,000 from M. Dodson Properties, LLC, by warranty deed.
A 2,364 SF house on North Washington Street in Magnolia sold September 10 for $106,000. RREL Properties, LLC, purchased the house from Mike Harwell and Kelli Harwell, financed with a mortgage of $90,100 from Peoples Bank. The Harwells bought the house July 25, 2012, for $120,000 from Betty S. Morgan by warranty deed.
A land sale on September 16 netted a $300,000 price tag. Gunnels Mill, Inc., sold a tract in the E/2 SW/4 Section 32, Township 18 South, Range 18 West to Harold Rogers and W.D. Rogers. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. Gunnels Mill acquired this property December 4, 2000, for $208,000 from SP Forests, LLC, by special warranty deed.
A 2,215 SF house on Regency Circle in Magnolia sold September 16 for $262,500. Gerald P. Hoffmann and Donna A. Hoffmann sold the property to Sarah Hopson, who financed the deal with a mortgage of for $257,744 from FirstTrust Home Loans, Inc., of Sheridan. The Hoffmanns bought the house July 26, 2001, for $175,000 from Douglas A. and Virginia Hodge by warranty deed.
A 2,836 SF house and 1.795 acres on Pine Street in Taylor sold September 16 for $345,000. Brannon and Christin Smith sold the property to Sarah Deaton. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. The Smiths acquired this property February 13, 2018, from the William Carson Stuart Special Needs Trust by quitclaim deed.