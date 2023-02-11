Two of the four men who escaped from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia on January 30 were given $10 million bond when they appeared in court this week.
Capital murder suspect Rico Rose, 32, was given the $10 million bond suggested by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater along with Dariusz Patterson, 19, who is charged with 13 counts of committing a terroristic act.
Rose, who asked to be represented by a public defender, asked for a bond to be set before he spoke with his attorney. He shrugged his shoulders before the amount was discussed.
“I suggest the $10 million because he did arrange the violent escape,” Rainwater said regarding Rose’s bond.
Rose is charged with capital murder for the November 12 shooting death of Demontray C. Hall. Rose was apprehended a month later. Rose is accused of shooting Hall 10 times outside a residence on Smith Street.
Rose has a criminal record going back more than a decade for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.
Circuit Court Judge David Talley, Jr. asked Rose if there was anything he would like to say about the amount of the bond.
Rose didn’t say anything that was audible across the courtroom but mouthed some response to law enforcement members standing around him.
Rainwater said during a short pause in court that he is nearing a decade of being a defense and a prosecution attorney, and that a $10 million bond is one of the highest he has ever seen.
“But (Rico) has a substantial amount of criminal history,” Rainwater said.
After court was over Monday, Talley agreed the bond was quite unusual.
“Let’s say it’s so rare I haven’t ever done it before,” Talley said.
Patterson was the next man to appear in court for the escape. He said he had hired Glen Dewitt as his attorney. However, he said he did not expect Dewitt to be on site for this appearance.
Patterson, with a home address of 3920 Ella St. in Bossier City, LA, was a Southern Arkansas University student at the time of his arrest. He is charged with 13 counts of committing a terroristic act. According to an affidavit, Patterson’s student ID was found inside his car that was linked to a car he owned that was linked to a shooting at Rider Ridge (formerly Fox Creek) Apartments last September 27.
Some person in the car fired at least 12 shots toward a person and that hit vehicles in the parking lot at the apartments.
In order to get out of jail with a $10 million bond, both inmates would have to pay $5 million in cash. The other amount would be 10 percent of that amount and a surety bond in which a bail bond company signs a contract in which it agrees to be liable for the full bail amount if the defendant fails to appear in court or otherwise forfeit his bail.
Meadow Saulsberry, 19, who came before the judge just before 10 a.m. Monday morning, said he wished to wait for a bond until he spoke with his attorney, Ron Davis of Little Rock.
Saulsberry, is a suspect in the same Rider Ridge Apartments shooting as Patterson and according to his arrest affidavit, may have been the gunman.
He is also charged with 13 counts of terroristic acts. His last known address was1306 Crescent Drive, Monroe, LA.
Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, appeared and declined a bond to first talk with an attorney.
Brown, whose last home address was 904 N. Madison in Magnolia, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of Schedule I and II drugs, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and criminal impersonation. According to an affidavit, Brown lied about his identity during a September 6 traffic stop, trying to conceal the fact that he was a convicted felon. Two firearms and one Ecstasy pill were found in the vehicle. Brown has previous drugs and firearms charges.
Defendants who escaped from the jail face an escape charge in the first degree which is a Class A felony and can be punishable by six to 30 years in prison and a $15,000 fee.
The battery in the first degree charges they face are because they injured two jailers while escaping jail. This is a Class Y felony and has to do with injuring a corrections officer and the penalties have 10 to 40 years or life in the penitentiary. They can be fined up to $20,000. In Arkansas, Y felonies are the most serious crimes not punishable by death.
The theft of property for $5,000 they face is because they stole vehicles of the jailers to leave the premises when they escaped jail.
Sheriff Leroy Martin said the reason for the Class Y felonies had to do with the escaped inmates attacking two jailers. He said a male jailer had bruised ribs, but he did not think any of the bones were broken.
“The other jailer was a female and she had scrapes and scratches, she was assaulted as well,” Martin said.
Martin said the charges against the escapees were appropriate because of their actions.
“They showed a disrespect for life -- that’s what they did,” he said.
Patterson and Saulsberry were extradited on the morning of Feb. 3 from Monroe, LA, where they were captured on Monday afternoon following the original 1:22 a.m. breakout. They were returned to Columbia County.
Rose, captured Monday night, and Brown, who was the first to be caught, were transferred to other jails in the area.
Additional information on the case in the form of probable cause affidavits on the escape was not available, according to Arkansas State Police Special Agent Adam Pinner.
“We are not releasing any information as this is an open investigation,” he said.
This is the fifth escape from the Justice and Detention Facility since it opened in 2000.