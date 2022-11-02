A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Tyrone Benard Wells Sr., simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), habitual offender.
Kentavious Lamar Carey, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Joshua Charles Upchurch, theft of property over $1,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Tobey Zane Cannon, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Zachary Sanders, aggravated assault on family/household member.
Shabron E. Jacobs, rape.
Ernest Lee Joshua, aggravated robbery, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Ruben Jimenez, rape.
Waldron Ralph Sheppard, 12 counts rape, 12 counts computer exploitation of a child first degree.
Cassandra N. Atkinson, forgery first degree, computer fraud, theft of property over $25,000.
Austin Anderson, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Dayton Dickson, probation revocation.
Otis James Arnold Jr., breaking or entering, habitual offender.
Iyeshia Simoneilajiaha Hall, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Tyler Ishad Ross, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Ashanti Humbert, theft of property (credit/debit card), theft of property over $1,000.
Jontavius Curry, revocation of SIS.
Jessie Snider, probation revocation.
Raney Sprayberry, revocation of SIS.
10 a.m.
Shaivonn Anthony Robinson, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Traivon Jefferson, murder first degree.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts habitual offender, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 4 counts revocation.
Devoria Tavon Jones, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, 3 counts theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated robbery.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (Ecstasy); domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman).
Jamario Damarcus Burton, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Andrew Jennings Paschal, theft of property by deception.
Crystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Allen Saunders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, HO.
Cameron Riley Keene, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Angel Lastar Biddle, battery second degree.
Devin Ray Ratliff, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II)
methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Denise Crockett, probation revocation.
Hayden Foster, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Tevin Darell Mallory, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Marvin James Carter, residential burglary, domestic battering second degree.
Nakieva C. Moddies, theft of property over $5,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot).
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Brandon Christopher Munden, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
Halie Danielle Evans, forgery second degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Juan Ramos, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property over $5,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Daniel Robert McMahen, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tucker Sprayberry, breaking or entering, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000.
Taylor Deanne Carter, 3 counts forgery second degree, 2 counts theft of property under $1,000.
KeeKee M.Kimble, forgery first degree.
Donald Paul Thomas, terroristic threatening first degree, driving while intoxicated first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, driving left of center.
Ashley Ann Taylor, theft of property (credit/debit card or account number), fraudulent use of credit/debit card over $1,000 in 6-month period, revocation of SIS.
Rico Jarel Frazier, endangering welfare of minor first degree, domestic battering third degree.
Elizabeth Daniele Robinson, theft of property (credit/debit card), theft of property under $1,000.
1:30 p.m.
Mario Danyell Easter, capital murder, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Denickolas Maurice Brown, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), 2 counts HO, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, criminal impersonation second degree.
Wilbert Lenard Stone Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, failure to appear.
Jardayqueas Shaydraaniriccar Kesee, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, speeding, failure to appear.
Willis Landtrell Harris, murder first degree, possession of a defaced firearm, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Marcus Alan Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Tristan Maleek French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V).
Carvandez Lamar Hardiman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of instruments of crime.
Casey Tyler Thompson, false imprisonment first degree.
Jaleya Samone Gulley, residential burglary.
Christopher M. Robinson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, HO, revocation of SIS.
Gary J. Smitherman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:30 p.m.
Melissa Ann Lewis, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000.
Gloria Samantha Beasley, 2 counts failure to appear.
Huey Henry Jr., delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of
methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain person.
Lance Shocklee, battery second degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, resisting arrest, fleeing (on foot), revocation.
Brandy Lashon Harden, domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), aggravated assault on family/household member, habitual offender.
Datrit Tyone Harris, terroristic act battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Shelby Barlow, failure to appear.
Valerie Marie Smusz, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender, 2counts probation revocation.
Lora Cooper, probation revocation.
Keaundra Beal, probation revocation.
3:30 p.m.
Steven Edward Freese, forgery first degree, theft of property (firearm) over $2,500, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Keaunu Brady Flippin, impairing operation of vital public facility, criminal mischief first degree, terroristic threatening first degree.
Micah Jude Keppers, failure to stop after accident with injury/death, fleeing (on foot).
Elvis Wright Jr., breaking or entering, theft of property over $1,000.
Justin Bryan Mayo, sexual extortion, produce or distribute recording; 2 counts probation revocation.
Brent Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, DWI second degree (drugs), habitual offender, probation revocation.
James Douglas Manning, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree.
Michael Lynn Terrell, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II)
methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense), habitual offender.
Peter Jerrone Burnell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Bacardi Crow, battery first degree, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Ralph Smith McDowell, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, HO, revocation of SIS.
Josh King, probation revocation.
Louis Bailey, probation revocation.
Late additions to docket:
Robyn Lynn Sams, aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Samuel McLeod, revocation of probation.
Elizabeth Ann Barnes, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest or inhale.
Janet Lanora Mason, forgery first-degree, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.