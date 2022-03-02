Columbia County real estate transactions recorded February 14-February 23, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Fifty acres in Section 27, Township 16 South, Range 19 West, located south of Arkansas 98, changed hands February 15 for $125,000. Mike Gass and Toni Buchanan Gass and Brittany Sharp and Justin Sharp sold the acreage to Brayden Dodson and Jenny Dodson. The Dodsons financed this purchase with a mortgage of $110,346.25 from Peoples Bank. Toni Buchanan purchased one property March 30, 2018, for $155,000 from Julio Cesar Castillo. Toni Buchanan Gass conveyed the other property September 27, 2021, to Mike Gass and Toni Buchanan Gass.
A 2,383 SF house and 7.13 acres, along with an easement on U.S. 82 West in Waldo sold February 15 for $250,000. James J. Hughes and Jill A. Hughes purchased the property from Michael S. Bentley and Kathryn C. Bentley. Mr. and Mrs. Hughes financed this purchase with a $200,000 mortgage from FirstTrust Home Loans, Inc., of Sheridan. Michael Bentley purchased this property March 3, 2017, for $217,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust.
A land sale on February 10 netted $166,929. The Sewell Family Limited Partnership sold 17 1/7 acres and a 40-acre tract in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 19 West, both in the Emerson area, to Frenchport Forestry Services, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this sale. The Sewell Family Limited Partnership acquired the 17 1/7-acre tract June 30, 1995, from Shuler Drilling Company, Inc., and the 40-acre tract June 7, 1996, from Jewell Sewell.
The sale of a 1,640 SF house on North Jackson Street in Magnolia on February 18. brought $205,000. Marian Green sold the house to John Horner and Sarah Horner, Mr. and Mrs. Horner financed the sale with a mortgage of $190,000 from Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans of Columbia, MO. Marian Green bought the house February 8, 2021, for $210,000 from Ked Davis.
A 2,192 SF house on Broadmoor Drive in Magnolia sold February 4 for $200,000. Randy King and Tina King, Kandy Bradshaw and Mark Bradshaw, and Cynthia Bell Boswell and Jim Boswell sold the property to the William W. Cheatham Revocable Trust. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed March 1, 1987, for $120,000 from Pierce Builders, Inc., to Dale E. Bell and Sheri E. Bell.