The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. CLICK HERE to see the complete roster of all people held in custody.
None.
Recent releases from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. Not listed are people serving brief commitments. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. Mass releases of prisoners at certain times usually, but does not always, indicates their transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The release of felons recently convicted in Columbia County Circuit Court also usually indicates their transfer to a state facility.
Tabatha Ridgell, 36, released 8:33 p.m. Thursday, booked August 4 by Arkansas State Police, speeding more than 15 mph over limit, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to chemical test, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond $5,000.