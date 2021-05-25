In Thursday’s Columbia County Circuit Court, one man blamed his positive marijuana test on a brownie he said he had purchased and eaten at the recent Magnolia Blossom Festival.
Randy Rone, in court for revocation of probation, told Judge David Talley that using the marijuana had been a bad decision. Pressed to tell Talley where the drug had come from, Rone said he bought it from someone he didn’t know at the festival.
“I bought it for $5 and I thought it was a regular brownie,” he said. “It wasn’t from a vendor.”
Talley seemed incredulous about the price.
“I don’t even think they are $5 at the bakery,” Talley said.
Although Rone violated his probation, Talley agreed to extend it for nine months based on Rone’s plea that he would not do this anymore. Talley also told him to get his court costs and fees paid.
“In 30 days if you test positive for marijuana, I’m going to have the prosecutor to file another petition and I will be forced to protect you from yourself by locking you up.”
Talley also told Rone not to attend next year’s festival.
“And if you take anything other than marijuana, we will be here again like this,” Talley said.
Detravon Davis, also in court for revocation of probation, tested positive for marijuana Thursday as well. He said he didn’t know how he had tested positive.
“I went to Nae Nae’s house and there was a lot of smoking going on in there and so I went to the kitchen to get something to eat,” Davis said. “Then my truck blew up and the fire department came. I must have eaten an edible or some kind of krispy treat. That is the only way I could have gotten the marijuana.”
Because Davis has been given several opportunities to stay out of court in the past, Talley asked him why he chose to stay at the house on May 14 knowing he could again be found to have ingested marijuana.
“Why didn’t you say, ‘I can’t stay here,’” Talley said. “Was it that you being hungry was more important than my rules?”
The judge asked Davis if he would be willing to give the name of the person’s home and their address so they could be asked about this incident.
“I don’t really want anybody involved with my problems but If I got to I can,” Davis said. “Will this determine if I go to the pen?”
Talley said it would not and sentenced him to two years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and then said he would be transferred to Arkansas Community Corrections for three years for a suspended imposition of sentencing. He is also ordered to complete a substance abuse program when he goes to the ACC.
Davis told the judge he was trying to get his life together, had a job and was working to pay off court costs and fees.
“I have two kids. I’m trying to take care of my kids,” Davis said. “I can make changes. I’m not trying to go to the pen.”
Talley reminded Davis of all the times he had given him previous chances and said he needed to have thought of his kids before now.
“If you were taking your two kids seriously, you wouldn’t be out with people taking drugs,” Talley said. “I’m very concerned about their future but if I could get their father drug free, then the children’s future will be better.”
As he was being led to sign paperwork before his transport to ADC, Davis asked the judge if he could talk to him for another second.
“We are through,” Talley said.
Jerry Ray Carwile, who had also been given second chances with Talley, was sent to time in the ADC as well.
Before the verdict was read, Carwile asked the judge if he could have a moment to speak and Talley allowed it.
“My daddy is 83 years old and has Alzheimer’s,” Carwile said. “I need to take care of him, and I would like you to consider that. It doesn’t matter what I am. I need to take care of him.”
Carwile was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and given six years suspended imposition of sentencing for his charges which include fleeing from police in a stop on Oct. 2, 2020 and for possessing a drug pipe used to smoke methamphetamine on Sept. 5. 2020.
Carwile had methamphetamine on him when he was stopped on Sept. 5, 2020 but plead no contest because he said it belonged to someone else.
“The state’s proof is that he had two grams of methamphetamine,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said. “There was an altercation with two officers as he was taken in.”
Phillips said the speed Carwile was going when stopped on Oct. 2. 2020 was at the level that it put the public at risk of serious injury.
Carwile’s lawyer is Garnet Norwood of TexARKana. Carwile has been convicted of previous felonies.
James Gill, who was in court for revocation, was given a stern warning from the judge about how to show up for court when he will return on July 15.
“I encourage you to be clean that day,” Talley said. “That may have a lot to do with what door you go out of.”
At one point in court, someone’s phone went off and the ringer was the sound of a train whistle blowing. Talley made a joke about the interruption in his courtroom.
“Sometimes the light at the end of the tunnel is the oncoming locomotive,” Talley said.