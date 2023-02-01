The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety of controlled substance sales charges.
Columbia County residents arrested were:
Demondre Marcel Roseby, 29, Waldo, delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
Victoria Grace Saunders, 32, Waldo, delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
Anthony Marquis Williamson, 41, Magnolia, delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, maintaining a drug premises, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamines with intent to deliver.
Cynthia Johnson, 51, Magnolia, maintaining a drug premises, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamines with intent to deliver.
Jimario Demarcius Burton, 25, Magnolia, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
During the course of the investigation, lawmen collected information, arrest warrants, and search warrants for multiple alleged narcotics related criminal offenders and alleged narcotics premises.
During the week commencing January 23, 2023, agents executed multiple arrest and search warrants and conducted numerous other contacts in enforcement of the legal process. Law enforcement officers in the 13th Judicial District arrested 61 individuals on narcotics charges and other criminal offenses.
Seized was approximately 1,011 grams of methamphetamine, 218.8 grams of crack cocaine, 79 grams of powder cocaine, 2,610.4 grams of marijuana and 829 assorted pill form narcotics.
Agents have seized $28,342.65 in United States currency, asserted to have been generated in the course of illegal narcotics trade, one vehicle and 52 firearms.
The law enforcement agencies in the 13th Judicial District that participated in the operation include the sheriff’s offices in Calhoun, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita and Union counties, the police departments in Hampton, Magnolia, Fordyce, Camden, Bearden, El Dorado and Smackover, and the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of Arkansas Community Correction and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.