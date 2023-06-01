Columbia County real estate transactions recorded May 9-26 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes 14 residential sales, one land sale, and three commercial sales.
A $1.2 million commercial farm sale in Waldo highlighted this two-week cycle of real estate transactions. Andrew Hurley and Katy Hurley sold 40 acres, which included four 43-by-510 foot broiler houses and a litter shed at 11063 U.S. 371 in Waldo, to E&J Farm, LLC. The sales price was $1,275,000. E&J Farms, LLC, Dawt Kung and Duh Peng, financed this sale with a mortgage of $1,362,000 from First Financial Bank of El Dorado. Mr. and Mrs. Hurley purchased this property July 28, 2020, for $875,000 from Nell Olmstead by warranty deed.
A 1,887 SF house and 2.50 acres on Columbia 36 in Magnolia sold May 12 for $130,000. Bodcaw Bank sold the home to David Braswell. David and Susan Braswell financed this purchase with a mortgage of $110,000 from Bodcaw Bank of Stamps. Bodcaw Bank acquired this property October 8, 2022, from Kenneth and Shawna Stough by deed in lieu of foreclosure.
A commercial sale on May 10 netted $170,000. Edward L. McDonnell and Sandra McDonnell sold a 1,932 SF office building at 220 N. Pine St. in Magnolia to Kinslow Properties, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed to Edward L. McDonnell et ux on January 1, 1983.
The sale of a 1,702 SF house and 20 acres on Arkansas 98 at Emerson was sold May 10 for $220,000. Karen Starr Holland and Larry Holland sold the property to Jennifer Renee Waller and Langston Joe Waller. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Karen Starr received this property January 5, 2009, from Travis and Betty Starr by warranty deed.
A 1,950 SF mobile home and 7.66 acres on Arkansas 57 South in Stephens changed hands May 16 for $150,000. Jerry Jackson and Glenda Jackson sold the home to Taylor Everett and Karen Everett, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $122,400 from Smackover State Bank in Smackover. Mr. and Mrs. Jackson purchased this property September 4, 2007, for $17,000 from F.H. Gower by corporate warranty deed.
A land sale on May 8 rang up at $101,000. Hi Lo Land and Cattle Company, LLC, of Edmund, Oklahoma, bought 40 acres off U.S. 79 at Emerson by warranty deed. Sellers included Robert J. Butler and Melanie Mendenall, Linda Nickle (by attorney in fact Amy Deily), Amy Deily, Steven J. Nickle, Donna Powell and Billy Ray Powell, Scott Hurt, Pattie Coker Harris and George R. Harris, Thomas L. Coker Jr., Connie Harris and Barry Harris, and Sara E. Schaefer (by attorney in fact Patty Thompson). No mortgage information was available on this sale. No previous sales information to
Robert J. Butler et al was available.
A commercial sale on May 15 brought $150,000. Mooney Family Limited Partnership sold two tracts at 101 Sylvia St. in Magnolia to David Darrell Duke and Diana Kay Duke. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Tract 1 included a 720 SF storage warehouse. Tract 2 included a 26x47-ft. building and a 960 SF storage warehouse. This property was conveyed to Mooney Family Limited Partnership by Ollie Ray Mooney on April 30, 1997, by warranty deed.
A 1,396 SF house and approximately 19 acres on Arkansas 98 in Stephens was sold May 17 for $136,000. Donna K. Middleton sold the property to Robert Williams and Brandy Williams. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Donna Middleton acquired this property September 23, 2021, from Daniel Middleton by quitclaim deed.
The sale of a 2,015 SF house on South Lakewood Drive in Magnolia on May 3 in Magnolia rang up at $224,500. Adam Fisher Parker and Emily Naquin Parker sold the home to Cartus Financial Corporation. No mortgage information was available on this sale. The Parkers purchased this house May 17, 2018, for $167,000 from Devin G. and Chelsea M. Slack by warranty deed.
This house was sold May 9 by Cartus Financial Corporation for $224,500 to Debra Dickson Harvey. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Cartus Financial Corporation purchased the house May 3 for $224,500 from Adam Fisher Parker and Emily Naquin Parker
The sale of 60 acres and a 1,576 SF house on Columbia 13 at McNeil on May 10 brought $200,000. Sandra A. Farinelli and Jack D. Farinelli sold the property to Anthony Alford and Hannah Alford. Mr. and Mrs. Alford financed this purchase with a mortgage of $124,100 from Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, FLCA of Russellville. This property was conveyed October 28, 2022, by Virginia Moran to Sandra and Jack Farinelli.
A 2,468 SF house on Pineview Street in Magnolia sold May 22 for $305,000. Lin Yu and Ying Chen sold the home to Alan Lu and Nhan T. Nguyen, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $270,000 from Peoples Bank. Lin Yu and Ying Chen purchased this house July 31, 2020, for $281,000 from Donald Anthony Eddy and Betty Ann Eddy by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,136 SF house on Azalea Drive in Magnolia on May 9 rang up at $153,100. HSBC Bank USA, National Association sold the home to J. Vincente Velazquez. No mortgage information was available on this sale. HSBC Bank USA bought this house January 18, 2023, for $141,190 from John Jones Jr. and Carolyn Jones by mortgagee's deed.
A 2,559 SF house on Regency Street in Magnolia sold May 23 for $335,000. Jack Bennett and Donna Bennett sold the home to Ty Alan Woodson and Kelly Ann Woodson, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $295,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust of Texarkana. Mr. and Mrs. Bennett bought this house May 1, 2017, for $238,500 from Paul and Marian Nelson Bismark by warranty deed.
A 2,464 SF house on Karen Circle in Magnolia changed hands May 25 for $288,250. Austin O'Donnell and Shelby O'Donnell sold the home to Dexter Crockett and Kizzy Williams Crockett. Mr. and Mrs. Crockett financed this purchase with a mortgage of $273,838 from Everett Financial, Inc., d/b/a Supreme Lending of Dallas, Texas. Austin O'Donnell purchased this house April 8, 2016, for $195,000 from Wagner Property Management by corporate warranty deed. He conveyed the property to Austin O'Donnell and Shelby O'Donnell February 20, 2020, by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,381 SF house and .962 acre on U.S. 82 East in Magnolia brought $145,000 on May 26. David Braswell and Susan Braswell sold the property to David Lindsey and Lydia Lindsey, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $142,373 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Braswell purchased this property February 9, 2023, for $47,500 from Allen and Stacy Shipp.
A 1,420 SF house on Summit Drive in Magnolia was sold May 26 for $143,500. Louise Green sold the house to Shanequia Cooper, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $140,900 from Residential Acceptance Corporation of Tampa, Florida. Louise Green bought this house November 8, 2019, for $115,000 from Jimmy Carl Phillips by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,403 SF house on Maple Street in Magnolia netted $130,000 on May 26. Alex Kreie and Elise Kreie sold the home to Linda Orendorf, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $101,000 from Everett Financial Inc., d/b/a Supreme Lending of Dallas, Texas. Mr. and Mrs. Kreie purchased this house August 13, 2018, for $105,000 from Roy L. and Delois Bean by warranty deed.
A 1,920 SF house and 15.69 acres on Columbia 36 in Magnolia sold May 26 for $280,000. Marcus Hudgins and Jessie Hudgins sold the property to Christopher Reynolds and Brandi Reynolds, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $252,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Mr. and Mrs. Hudgins bought this house June 6, 2016, for $41,500 from Kathy D. Dennis by warranty deed.