Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, February 27
Samuel Meyers, 26, Waldo, failure to appear
John Harmon, 28, Magnolia, failure to appear
Ricky Beasley, 62, Waldo, failure to appear
Christopher Hartsfield, 20, Magnolia, terroristic acts, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and weapons, maintaining a drug premises
Jaqualan Moore, 20, Magnolia, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and weapons, maintaining a drug premises
Zane Turner, 19, Magnolia, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and weapons, maintaining a drug premises
Tuesday, February 28
George Solomon, 42, Magnolia, failure to appear
Wednesday, March 1
Randy Smith, 30, Conway, failure to appear
Jeremy Jenkins, 32, Magnolia, delivery of methamphetamine, assault 2nd degree, theft of property under $1,000, unauthorized use of vehicle
Corey Lambert, 48. Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to pay registration fee
Devunkus Mack, 38, Magnolia, possessing an instrument of crime
Thursday, March 2
Erika Doss, 39, Waldo, failure to appear
James Wright Jr., 33, Magnolia, possession of a firearm by certain person
Demarcus Moore, 22, El Dorado, drug paraphernalia
Friday, March 3
Katerria Smith, 30, Waldo, failure to appear