Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Monday, February 27

Samuel Meyers, 26, Waldo, failure to appear

John Harmon, 28, Magnolia, failure to appear

Ricky Beasley, 62, Waldo, failure to appear

Christopher Hartsfield, 20, Magnolia, terroristic acts, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and weapons, maintaining a drug premises

Jaqualan Moore, 20, Magnolia, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and weapons, maintaining a drug premises

Zane Turner, 19, Magnolia, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and weapons, maintaining a drug premises

Tuesday, February 28

George Solomon, 42, Magnolia, failure to appear

Wednesday, March 1

Randy Smith, 30, Conway, failure to appear

Jeremy Jenkins, 32, Magnolia, delivery of methamphetamine, assault 2nd degree, theft of property under $1,000, unauthorized use of vehicle

Corey Lambert, 48. Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to pay registration fee

Devunkus Mack, 38, Magnolia, possessing an instrument of crime

Thursday, March 2

Erika Doss, 39, Waldo, failure to appear

James Wright Jr., 33, Magnolia, possession of a firearm by certain person

Demarcus Moore, 22, El Dorado, drug paraphernalia

Friday, March 3

Katerria Smith, 30, Waldo, failure to appear

