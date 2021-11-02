A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
Mark Deon Claiborne, possession of firearm by certain persons, fleeing (on foot), habitual offender, failure to appear.
Countess Yvonne Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), furnishing prohibited articles.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture, etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
Brandon D. Jenkins, communication facility, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Michael Adams, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), insurance required - minimum coverage; shoplifting, habitual offender.
Jennifer C. Perks, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery, habitual offender.
Harlen Parker, theft by receiving (firearm) under $25,000, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain person, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot), reckless driving, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, domestic battering first degree - use of a deadly weapon; theft by receiving over $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/III methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jerry Wayne Pritchard, capital murder, battery first degree, terroristic act, stalking second degree.
Larry Dustin Sweet, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of instruments of crime, habitual offender.
Ervin Kelso Moss, battery first degree.
Traivon Jefferson, murder first degree.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Justin Lee Stiles, criminal mischief first degree.
Forcie Lee Wyrick, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Florian Johannes Culp, 2 counts aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, furnishing prohibited articles, fleeing (on foot).
Jesse Wade Snider, battery first degree, aggravated assault.
Judith Smith, introduction of controlled substance into body of another person (I-II), endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Morgan Bailey, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Bobby Lee Young, domestic battering third degree, terroristic threatening first degree.
Misty Renae Burnside, theft by receiving over $1,000, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), obstructing governmental operations.
Princeton Deon Curry, theft by receiving under $1,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, fleeing (on foot), failure to appear.
Wyatt P. Varvil, criminal mischief first degree.
Zakari Javionte Williamson, battery first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, aggravated assault, terroristic act.
Dontavious Dejuan Stone, battery first degree, terroristic act, breaking or entering.
Scotdarrious M. Ellis, battery first degree, terroristic act, aggravated assault.
Tolbert Jones, tampering with physical evidence.
Rodney Glenn Johnson, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Braelyn Lamar Beasley, breaking or entering, theft of property over $1,000.
Farley Dayton Taylor, terroristic threatening first degree, domestic battery third degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Autumn Faulkner, aggravated assault, child enhancement.
Edward Vincent Sharp, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kevin Demond Critton Jr., possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Christopher Dewayne Adamson, terroristic threatening.
Barbara Annette Harris, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting.
Lucinda Gail Conklin, forgery first degree, theft by receiving over $5,000, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing on foot.
Everick L. Monk, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements - refusal to cooperate with assessment process, habitual offender.
Jonathan Paul Taylor, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, driving while intoxicated first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, reckless driving.
Tykedreus Harden, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal mischief first degree, driving with suspended license.
Tyrene Lewis, terroristic act, battery first degree.
Jonathan Trevele Bass, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), HO.
Daniel Leroy Holland, theft of property by deception.
Cody Jerome Bradford, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) to deliver (not methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of firearm by certain person.
Jerry Lee Gantt, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), DWI first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test.
Jonathan Ellis, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation.
Kevin Maurice Poole, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), mandatory seat belt use.
Levi Russell, battery second degree.
Michael Paul Kelley, criminal mischief first degree, permitting livestock to run at large.
Cynthia Robinson, cemetery marker/grave marker destruction or removal.
Cystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Detria Evett Beal/Easter, forgery second degree.
Jeffery Leon Colvin, forgery first degree, habitual offender.
Julie Michelle Dixon, terroristic threatening first degree.
Margie Kay Williams, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, terroristic threatening first degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
Bryan E. Grant Jr., possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.
Mark Anthony Barton Jr., kidnapping.
Pamela Raelyn Garefalos, possession of a forgery device, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Kody Allan Phillips, possession of a forgery device, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Arndra Alexander Norton, possession of firearms by certain persons, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault on family/household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Holly Smith, revocation.
Billie Parker, revocation.
Kenneth Calvin Page, arson, criminal mischief first degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, 3 counts revocation of SIS.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.