Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, April 29
Gabrielle Greene, 18, Magnolia, Disorderly Conduct.
Morgan Bailey, 30, Magnolia, Possession of Methamphetamine.
Gerald McDonald, 36, Emerson, Possession of Methamphetamine.
Friday, April 30
Joshua Reeves, 26, Magnolia, Theft of Property Over $25,000, Breaking or Entering Two Counts, Open Container in Vehicle.
Kenneth Cannon, 27, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Aiesha Hughes, 33, Coushatta, LA, Failure to Appear.
Saturday, May 1
MaKayla King, 23, Caddo Valley, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.
Tuesday, May 4
Lonnie Berry, 28, Magnolia, Assault 3rd Degree and Terroristic
Threatening.
Wednesday, May 5
Alton Smith, 23, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Chavella Hampton, 31, Forgery 2nd Degree, Fictitious Tags, Driving on Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Thursday, May 6
Joshua Reeves, 26, Magnolia, Attempted Commercial Burglary.