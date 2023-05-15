Columbia County real estate transactions recorded April 27 - May 11 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes five residential sales and one land sale.
A 2,660 SF house on Sue Street in Magnolia sold April 25 for $245,000. Todd West and Edna West sold the home to Mark DeSimon and Caroline DeSimon, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $196,000 from USAA Federal Savings Bank of San Antonio, Texas. Mr. and Mrs. West purchased this house November 14, 2014, for $229,000 from Sarah and James Palazzi by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,776 SF house on Melrose Street in Magnolia rang up at $207,500 on April 28. Milton Hambrice sold the house to DaQuanta W. Moore and Darius D. Moore Sr. Mr. and Mrs. Moore financed this purchase with a mortgage of $201,275 from the Bank of England of Little Rock. Milton Hambrice acquired this property July 24, 2002, by quitclaim deed from Linda Hambrice.
A 1,199 SF house on College View Street in Magnolia changed hands April 28 for $113,000. Allen Rental Properties, LLC, sold the house to Neosha Easter, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $110,953 from Residential Acceptance Corporation of Tampa, Florida. This property was conveyed December 21, 2007, from Andy and Melanie Allen to Allen Rental Properties by quitclaim deed.
The sale of a 2,201 SF home on South Lakewood Street in Magnolia netted $219,000 on May 2. Marion Miller sold the property to George Roger Gielow and Diane H. Gielow. Mr. and Mrs. Gielow financed this sale with a mortgage of $150,000 from JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., of Columbus, Ohio. This property was conveyed January 1, 1983, to Marion Miller et ux.
The sale of 2.510 acres on Hwy. 371 South rang up at $121,000 on April 4. Janas Keith Calender sold the acreage to Lauren Smith, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $117,370 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. This property was conveyed August 12, 1977, from Hack Properties to Carl E. and Janas Keith Calender by warranty deed.
A 2,193 SF house on Hazel Circle in Magnolia sold for $160,000 on May 11. Monty Harrington (attorney in fact for Mona L. Harrington) sold the home to Chris and Molly Properties, LLC. This sale was financed by a mortgage of $160,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Jackie T. Harrington et ux purchased this house June 10, 1999, for $136,000 from James Richard and Dorothy Contratto by warranty deed.