The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
John Lee Smith, 52, booked 8:37 p.m. Tuesday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000, criminal trespass on premises, fleeing, possession of marijuana first offense, possession of an instrument of crime, bond $126,320.
Bertha M. Wyrick, 57, booked 7:31 p.m. Tuesday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, forgery second degree, theft of property under $1,000, bond $25,000.
Richard Allen Hendricks, 37, released 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, booked January 26 by Magnolia Police Department, failure to appear.
Ricardo M. Walker, 32, released 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, booked April 16 by Arkansas State Police, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving, possession of controlled substance with purpose of delivery (cocaine and other substances), possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, parole violation.
Andre Walker, 36, released 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, booked May 3 by Magnolia Police Department, residential burglary, fleeing, obstructing governmental operations, possession of an instrument of crime, parole violation, failure to appear.
Joshua K. McGaugh, 43, released 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, booked 10:55 a.m. Tuesday by Probation Office, violation of probation, bond $10,000.