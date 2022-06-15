Waldron Ralph Sheppard, a former Camden police officer who lives in the Magnolia area, has been charged with 12 counts of rape and 12 counts of computer exploitation of a child.
Sheppard, 30, lists a Waldo address of 4860 U.S. 371. He was initially booked May 19 in response to a complaint made to Southern Arkansas University Police in regard to an incident at the University Village Apartments.
More details became public Tuesday when the “probable cause” affidavit was filed in the case. Such affidavits are sworn statements made by law enforcement officers, and presented to a judge, summarizing evidence to support charging a suspect.
The affidavit by Detective Sgt. Bret McMahen of the SAU Police Department said that on May 19, the department investigated a juvenile’s complaint that she had been sexually assaulted by Sheppard at the apartments on the southeast side of the SAU campus.
Sheppard, a 2022 SAU graduate, had recently taken a job with Camden police, the heavily-redacted affidavit said.
The affidavit said the victim, who is under the age of 14, lived at the apartment with a woman who was not her mother for about three years. Sheppard’s sexual assaults began about the same time that Sheppard returned from a deployment to Africa with the National Guard in 2020.
The victim told McMahen that she had been assaulted once or twice a month for the past three years. Sheppard tried to assault her on the night of May 17, but she refused and he stopped.
The victim confided with a person about the May 17 assault, who convinced the victim to contact police. She did so the following day.
Several of the sexual acts were photographed or videotaped, and these were posted on the Internet, the victim said. The victim said Sheppard had her chat online with others about these acts.
McMahen prepared a search warrant for the apartment and electronic evidence was seized. The Arkansas State Police is examining the evidence.
The child was later interviewed by an examiner at the Texarkana Child Advocacy Center. The child told forensic interviewer Hannia Martinez of numerous incidents during which Sheppard had sex with her, and that some of these sessions were videoed for Internet publication.
Rape is a Class Y felony in Arkansas. Conviction could result in a prison term of 10 to 40 years to life.
Computer exploitation of a child is a Class B felony, punishable by five to 20 years in prison with a fine up to $15,000.
Sheppard remains jailed at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
According to archive information, Sheppard graduated from Camden Fairview High School in 2010 and shortly thereafter, went through infantryman training at Fort Benning, GA. He was a Dean’s List student at SAU in 2018 and 2019.
The affidavit indicates that Sheppard has no prior felony charges.