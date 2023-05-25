The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. CLICK HERE to see the complete roster of all people held in custody.
https://www.columbiacountysheriffar.org/roster.php
Gregory Lamorris Paschal, 51, booked 1:57 p.m. Wednesday by Magnolia Police Department, forgery, failure to appear, obstructing governmental operations, bond $59,455.
Recent releases from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. Not listed are people serving brief commitments. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. Mass releases of prisoners at certain times usually, but does not always, indicates their transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The release of felons recently convicted in Columbia County Circuit Court also usually indicates their transfer to a state facility.
Richard Allen Hendricks, 37, failure to appear, parole violation.
Denise Hardin Crockett, 46, failure to appear.
The following county prisoners were released to the Arkansas Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences for criminal convictions:
Odies Wilson, 23, capital murder, aggravated robbery.
Terrance Trent Manning, 33.
Jeremy Lee Jenkins, 33, assault, theft of property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, delivery of a controlled substance, other charges, parole violation.
Dalvin Daycion Whitfield, 26, possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm by certain persons, residential burglary, parole violation.
Carvandez Lamar Hardiman, 40.
Daniel Robert McMahen, 42, failure to appear.
Deunce Derell Beasley, 34.
Tyreke Trayvone Mitchell, 24.
Brent Michael Smith, 28, violation of probation.
Kedarrian Martin, 18, revocation of bond, terroristic act, endangering the welfare of a minor first degree, possession of marijuana, curfew violation.
A total of 80 prisoners are being held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia, down 10 since our last report.