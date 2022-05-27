Permits issued last week by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission include a deep well in southern Columbia County.
Baker Oil LLC of San Augustine, TX is the operator and contractor for the Campbell 2 No. 1, 1,592 feet FNL and 1,694 feet FEL in Section 2-20S-22W in a wildcat location in Columbia County.
Total depth is to 13,000 feet in the Lower Smackover Zone.
Work will start July 1.
Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling Co. is the contractor for two wells that are being drilled in the Urbana Field of Union County. The Wallace No. 3 is 2,019 feet FSL and 983 feet FWL in Section 3-18S-13W. It will be drilled to 3,750 feet in the Travis Peak Zone. Work started May 16. The Anthony Forest No. 3 is 2,284 feet FSL and 2,250 feet FEL in Section 4-18S-13W. It will be drilled to the same depth in the Travis Peak. Work began May 23.
Arklatx Operating of Smackover reports no production for the workover of the Calloway No. 11, Section 4016S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,274 feet in the Smackover Zone, with perforations between 2,236 and 2,460 feet. Work was finished March 18.