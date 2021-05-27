Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in May 2021. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Robert Wayne Ward, 53, of El Dorado and Nancy Beck Jones, 53, of Magnolia, May 21.
James Desmond Adkins Jr., 38, of Springhill, LA and Brandi Jo Russell, 36, of Springhill, LA, May 21.
Bobby Ray Thompson, 58, of Magnolia and Diana Lynn Bounds, 61, of El Dorado, May 20.
Mark Dwayne Young, 53, of Waldo and Assunta Marie Shaw, 49, of Stephens, May 19.
Jerry W. Hilbert, West Monroe, LA and Brenda Rabb Carr, 65, of Eros, LA, May 17.
Daniel Amauri Castro, 26, of Hernando, MS and Rebecca Lynn Graeter, 25, of McNeil, May 17.
James Brooks Joiner, 22, of West Monroe, LA and Reagan Amaris McCrary, 22, West Monroe, LA, May 14.
Barbara Denise Mendenhall, 41, of Waldo and Myesha T. Mixon, 38, of Waldo, May 12.
Stanley K. Hale Jr., 30, of Lewisville and Starneisha Rochette Wright, 35, of Waldo, May 11.
Kameron Madison Fish, 21, of Magnolia and Charity Lavaughn Johnson, 25, of Magnolia, May 10.
Nathaniel Easter Jr., 43, of Magnolia and Jessica Marie Ciesynski, 38, of Magnolia, May 10.
Jerry Wayne Cheshier, 60, of Waldo and Carla Fay Moore, 50, of Waldo, May 10.
Prentis Sanders, 65, of Buckner and Lona Ann Curry, 57, of Magnolia, May 7.
Lensey C. Hayes, 42, of Stamps and Margaret D. Pollins, 43, of Stamps, May 7.