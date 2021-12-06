A Magnolia retailer has made application for a new permit to the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board during the month of November, according to postings December 2 on the agency's website.
This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the website, application for a new permit was made the week ending November 5 by Nitin Kikani on behalf of Magnolia Smoke Hub at 915 E. Main St. in Magnolia.
The address is the former II Brothers Italian Restaurant. Kikani bought the 3,036 square foot building last June from Shago's Italian Restaurant LLC for $200,000.
No local retailers were cited for violations during the month of November, according to the ABC.
None were placed on the insufficient funds list.