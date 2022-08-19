Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, August 15
Rico Frazier, 30, Magnolia, endangering the welfare of a minor and domestic battering 3rd degree.
Crystal Jurls, 34, Magnolia, theft of services.
Jessie Snider, 44, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Tuesday, August 16
Danny Cox, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Elvis Wright Jr., 23, Magnolia, failure to appear, breaking or entering, and theft of property of $1,000.
Jayla Myers, 21, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Darius Hardwell, 27, Emerson, failure to appear.
Wednesday, August 17
Richard Hendricks, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Eric Walker, 26, Magnolia, was arrested for attempted murder 1st degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act and battery 2nd.
David Craig, 45, Magnolia, theft of property over $5,000.
Martiua Turner, 28, Magnolia, criminal impersonation 2nd degree, failure to appear, and no driver’s license.
Mildred Ashley, 41, Magnolia, possession of marijuana.